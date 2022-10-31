Elections in Brazil: Daniel Scioli’s anecdote with Lula da Silva that involved a speech by Javier Milei

The Argentine ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioliwas pronounced hours after the victory of Lula da Silva in the second round of elections in Brazil and, along with the victory of the PT leader, told an anecdote that both shared and in which a speech by Javier Milei was involved. During his time at the Business Community, a program hosted by José Del Rio in LN+, Scioli recalled from the outskirts of the Intercontinental Hotel that on one occasion when he was in the president-elect’s house, Lula asked him to explain who Milei was. “When you lived with Lula in the house, he asked me to explain who Milei was and what was happening with him in Argentina. I told her that she was someone who was interpreting the demand of many young people and speaking out on freedom”, revealed. Along these lines, the former Brazilian president then told him that “I will send you a speech by Milei since she was interested in analyzing these phenomena that are taking place in different countries”. “I then sent it to him in Portuguese and, 12 hours later, I already had it at his house. ” He also referred to the words spoken by the 77-year-old politician before deciding to run for president: “He admitted that to be a candidate, three things had to happen: knowing that he was in good health, anticipating that he was going to win the elections and having the strength to carry out a good government.” Facing a new Lula government, Scioli said he had “great expectations”. He considered that the leader of the Workers’ Party has “a great commitment to Latin America” ​​and that his consecration “represents a boost for Argentina, for all that I understand they should be priorities in the coming time”. He also anticipated that the relationship between the two countries “will be more coordinated”, when with Jair Bolsonaro he had to “juggle to redirect” the link. “Having such a personal and strong relationship with President Alberto Fernández, a bilateral agenda is facilitated,” he celebrated. After mentioning Fernández, he said that Lula and the Argentine head of state spoke by phone: “I don’t know the details or what What specifically did he say? The only thing I know is that he thanked him for the greeting and they will see each other soon”. With regard to Cristina Kirchner, she maintained that she was not aware of whether they had talked. She then spoke about the silence of Bolsonaro, whom she highlighted “she must be in a very special moment since she has made a great re-election.” “He must be working on everything that happened. It won’t take long to make a statement. The one who did speak out is already the world about Lula’s triumph”analyzed Scioli. During the last stages of the interview, the Argentine ambassador in Brazil celebrated that opposition leaders -such as Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Gerardo Morales- have spoken out as a result of Lula’s victory. “It is of great democratic maturity. It is something very good, very healthy”hill.LA NACIONGet to know The Trust Project