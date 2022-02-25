Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 suffers from save issues





Elden Ring has been one of the most acclaimed games of recent timesbut according to what we can read on Engadget, it seems that is also suffering from some specific problems that, in the case of the PlayStation 5, are affecting users’ saved games. This issue should be fixed with a patch soon, but right now there is a way to make sure we don’t lose data. According to Bandai Namco, if the console unexpectedly shuts down while playing or put it in sleep mode, save data may not be stored correctly, which inevitably leads to loss of starting data. bandai is working as we mentioned, in a patch that will solve this problem.



To avoid data loss, Bandai recommends that players frequently exit the game as a way to manually force save data.so if, for example, we just won against a rather difficult final boss, It would be interesting to force the save of the game to avoid unnecessary scares.

For now it is unknown when this patch will reach PlayStation 5 users, but that the development team is already working on it is good news for all users, since there are performance problems in the PC version that will also be solved with a patch. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!



