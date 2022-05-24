EK shows some equipment based on the new Matrix-7 standard

EK has shown today in its exhibition at Computex the results of a new standard for the measurements between the connections of liquid cooling components called Matrix-7 that they presented at CES 2022, a standard that allows measuring the distances between the different ports for the inlet and outlet of fluid in these units to make runs of straight tube.



What this allows us is that, with a single case and distribution plate, we can accommodate dozens of liquid cooling configurations with the aforementioned straight tubes, so that It will be a very simple way for beginners in this type of liquid cooling to create their first custom cooling circuit.

Among the compatible configurations, we can use various types of radiators, regardless of their thickness –as long as it is compatible with Matrix-7— as well as CPU blocks and monoblocks. In the graphic section, both reference cards and cards from other assemblers will be supported, in either landscape or portrait orientation.



EK has shown some boxes compatible with this system, starting with a marvel of engineering manufactured entirely with CNC machining, while on the other hand a compilation of limited edition components Lignum Edition has made an appearance in the form of a team designed with a combination of metal and wood to achieve a very elegant aesthetic.



The first team shown, as we mentioned, It has a case made entirely of aluminum machined by CNC -except the side glass, as expected- and, in principle, it should arrive at some point in the future on the market. Among its features, we found guide channels for system wiring, Matrix-7 hardware compatibility, and probably a huge starting price.



The next box shown, as we said, combines brass tubes and wooden fixtures in the different liquid cooling components to finish with a mature and elegant aesthetic that will not leave anyone indifferent.



Again, this box complies with the Matrix-7 measurements, so all the tubes can be straight if we wish, or in any case, simplement we can make straight runs connected by fittings at 90 degrees.

