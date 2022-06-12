Eight Spix’s Macaws are released in Bahia 20 years after extinction

Eight Spix’s Macaws were released on Saturday (11), in Curaçá, in the north of the state. The five females and three males were in a nursery and flew for the first time through the Brazilian Caatinga. Another 12 Spix’s Macaws will be released this year as part of the “Action Plan for the Spix’s Macaw”, by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), in partnership with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) in Berlin , in Germany. The goal is to increase the captive population, restore its natural habitat and reintroduce the species, extinct 20 years ago, into the wild. The Plan’s coordinator, Antonio Eduardo Barbosa, explained that this first group of eight birds was chosen among the most apt to survive in nature. “They are healthy animals, which have flight muscles, which interact and do not show agonistic behavior, that is, they do not fight with another. They are the most suitable animals for release.” The hyacinth’s macaws were released with eight maracanã macaws, a species with which they shared their natural habitat and which have habits similar to theirs. In the last two years, the macaws underwent adaptation in a nursery installed in Curaçá, which involved reducing contact with humans, living with maracanã macaws, training in flight, recognizing predators and offering food that will be found. in nature. For this reintroduction project, two conservation areas were created in Curaçá and Juazeiro in 2018: the Ararinha-Azul Environmental Protection Area (APA) and the Refúgio da Vida Silvestre (Revis) of the Ararinha-Azul. “It was a mild release, as we call it. We open the enclosure, but want the birds to remain there. Supplementary food will be offered for a year, so that they can still visit the enclosure. In this experimental phase, we want to know the dynamics that the birds will present”, said Barbosa.