Eduardo Paes confirms Lady Gaga's show in Rio de Janeiro

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, confirmed for the first time the Lady Gaga show on Copacabana beach. In an interview with Podcask Podk, Paes ended the suspense started last year. Read also music Mayhem: Everything we know about Lady Gaga's new album Lady Gaga announces new album and releases release date: See Brazil after a meeting with Lula, Paes utter Lady Gaga in Rio. Video music Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro : Everything we already know about the show “You can buy! 'Will you spend public money on Lady Gaga?' I go. With Madonna spent too. Do you know why? Because it fills all the hotels, it fills all the restaurants. And builds this identity, ”said Eduardo.

According to columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, the show will be on May 3rd.