Eduardo Feinmann exploded with anger because they charged the PAIS tax to an Argentine who visited the Malvinas Islands

Edward Feinman exploded with fury after learning the story of the Argentine, 73 years old who visited the Falkland Islands in October of this year and to whom, on his return, COUNTRY tax was chargedthe emergency tax created by the State to tax the purchase of foreign currency abroad, when in reality the archipelago belongs to the national territory."It's crazy what happened. An Argentine went to the Malvinas Islands and was charged the PAIS tax for trips abroad. Who is the donkey? Don't they realize that the Falklands are Argentine?", Feinmann exploded this morning on his radio program Miter. "Carlos is from Entre Ríos and went with a group of neighbors to pay tribute to those who fell in the 1982 war. And he detected that on the credit card, when he had to pay it, they withheld the PAIS tax, what animals they are! MalvinasAccording to the victim, who is a retired airline pilotwhen he returned to his province, Entre Ríos, from the trip he undertook with a group of friends, he found that in the credit card statement he was imputed all the taxes of a trip abroad. "What they want to charge me is crazy. It is a contradiction because the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory", He said in an interview with TN. According to Carlos, their expenses were reached by 30% of PAIS Tax and 45% of the perceptions on account of Earnings and Personal Assets. However, although it is not the first time that the man has traveled to the Malvinas Islands, it is the first time that he is charged taxes for traveling to a national territory, since, in 2015, he was also in the archipelago and was not charged anything, in accordance with resolution No. 3609 of the AFIP. "It is true that the flight is exempt from this tax, so the expenses that one makes there should not be reached either"said the man. "They took the image of Our Lady of Peace as a mission of faith and when they returned, on October 8, they went to pay the card and saw that they had collected the tax abroad, the Falklands are Argentine!", concluded Feinmann. Exactly in October The National Government assigned new exchange rates for the different uses that can be given to foreign currency. In this way, at least 14 different "dollars" coexist in the country.