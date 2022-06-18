Edmundo Arrocet returns to pronounce on María Teresa Campos

Edmund Arrocet has reappeared in Spain and how could it be otherwise, the actor has told us about the fields after his daughter spoke publicly against Terelu and Carmen Borrego. She has settled all the controversies and has made it clear that she is extremely happy about all the successes that her ex-partner achieves. The humorist was full of flattery talking about María Teresa Campos when he found out that she is going to return to work “it seems very good to me because Teresita deserves to have a program because she has an impressive culture at all levelsboth on radio and television. She can do a program for 10 years with all the people she’s been with, all the successful books she’s had” and she concluded: “she deserves that and much more. For me it is a great joy, obviously”. The actor attended the “Influencer Awards” where he is sincere, so much so that he does not hesitate to deny his daughter Gabriela, who assured that her father is in love again “he says it to make a mess, he invents some rolls for me, I’m free”. As to Alexandra Rubiothe actor emphasizes that “I like her very much, I can highlight that she was always with her grandmother, her grandfather, her grandfather, and always visiting her and loving her. When you have that, it means that the affection is great”.

Edmundo has also assured us that Bárbara Rey has only been his friend but that he lets people talk: “Of absolute friendship, if I never, no, no, not at all. I always let people talk, which is the important thing One cannot get into that, they have to talk.”