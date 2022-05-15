Eclipse blood moon 2022, live

“Even though you’ll be shooting in the middle of the night, you won’t necessarily be using the typical night photography settings for a lunar eclipse.” This is what Nikon professional camera experts warn. Since lunar eclipses occur on a full moon, their light is quite intense. “If you use the long exposure and high ISO settings for night photography, your images will be overexposed,” the company warns, recommending: “To photograph the full moon, use this setting: ISO 200, f/7.1, 1/500 second.”At 22:30 start the first phase of the phenomenon where it is still difficult to perceive with the naked eye. At this stage, the difficulty in appreciating the eclipse, which is already in process, is due to the fact that the Moon continues to receive light on its entire face from a part of the Sun that still illuminates it. At 23:27 partial eclipse begins where you can already appreciate the phenomenon that dyes the natural satellite in a red color. Finally at 00:29 the Moon completely enters the Earth’s shadow coneand there begins what is called the Total Eclipse, until reach the maximum that will occur at 1:11.A red night with the total lunar eclipse total lunar eclipse It will consist of three stages and will start at 10:30 p.m. (Argentine time), reaching its maximum after 1 a.m. on Monday. The phenomenon can be followed minute by minute on THE NATIONbut it can also be seen from the official NASA YouTube. Welcome to the coverage of the total lunar eclipse. The phenomenon will begin the night of this Sunday and will end at dawn on Monday. It is a phenomenon that can be seen with the naked eye, without instruments or telescopes, and unlike solar ones, no precautions are required to appreciate it. The eclipse will be total because the Moon will enter the shadow cast by the Earth going through three phases: penumbra, partial and total. The Moon will partially darken until it is completely dark. Another particularity of the astronomical event is that the natural satellite will turn red and remain in that state for 1 hour 20 minutes and then begin to reveal itself as it leaves the cone of shadow emitted by the Earth. The next total lunar eclipse of the same characteristics will not be seen in Argentina until March 2025.