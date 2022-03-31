E3 2022 has been definitively canceled, it will return in 2023 with a new format





The largest video game event organized by ESA for this year, E3 2022, has been permanently canceled. In January we echoed the news that this E3 2022 was going to be completely digital as in the last edition of 2021, but now we know its final cancellation Through Will Powers, public relations for Razer, who has written a tweet in which he claims to have received an email announcing this cancellation. This has been corroborated by ESA itself who has contacted IGN to confirm this cancellation of E3 2022. They have also ensured that this will make in 2023 come back from Los Angeles with a new edition much more revitalized. In the words of the ESA, this will be a new format and with an interactive experience.



ESA’s plans were initially celebrate an E3 2022 face-to-face and digitalbut as we have previously mentioned, these plans were distorted to move to a more secure digital format after new outbreaks of a variant of COVID-19, which also forced the cancellation of E3 2020. Finally, this year we are left without E3, the event most important video game in the world and the most awaited to know all the news in advances and even the announcement of new video games highly anticipated by gamers. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



