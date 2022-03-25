DS: From 2024 all your new releases will be 100% electric



DS has announced that from 2024 all of his new launches will be 100% electric, although it will continue to offer combustion engines and plug-in hybrids in the current catalog. In this way, the French luxury firm definitively reinforces its commitment to sustainability and electrification. DS Automobiles has managed to establish itself in a very short time as one of the most outstanding premium brands in the European automobile scene. And it has achieved it by fulfilling the development plan that it promised in 2018, launching a new car every year and giving him a great prominence to electrified engines. Currently has the SUV DS 3 Crossback and DS 7 Crossbackand saloons SD 4 and DS 9. An offer that has allowed it to become the premium multi-energy brand that grows the most in 2022 in Spain. In the first two months of the year, 578 vehicles were registered, which represents a share of 3.3%, with a growth of 75% compared to the first quarter of 2021, the best figure among multi-energy car manufacturers. And we talk about multi-energy, since Since its inception, DS has been a brand that has firmly committed to electrification through the E-Tense range of 100% electric or plug-in hybrid cars. Technologies that already represents 50.9% of the firm’s registrations. Since the arrival of the DS7 Crossback in 2018, the French brand has registered more than 15,800 vehicles in Spain, of which more than 2,500 belong to the E–Tense range. DS’s commitment to sustainability responds to the term E-Tensewhere they are grouped, from concept-cars and single-seaters Formula E, to the cars they market to customers. And precisely the E-Tense range has been the main protagonist in the successful start of 2022 of DS in the Spanish market, since its 294 registrations already represent more than half of the brand’s sales in our country. A mix that no other multi-energy brand has achieved, with a growth of 177% compared to the same period last year.

DS 7 Crossback

As we said at the beginning, the new era of DS began withn the arrival of DS 7 Crossback in 2018. A model that allowed it to be reborn with great success since in Spain more than 12,000 units of this SUV, and its sales continue to grow every year. for the next decade. This model sees how their registrations grow year after year. It began its journey with 2,000 registrations, jumped to 3,050 in 2019, its first full year, remaining at 3,100 in 2020, to grow to 3,500 in 2021. An evolution parallel to the growth of the E-Tense versions. The DS 7 Crossback PHEV have gone from representing 1% in 2019 to reaching 63% in the first months of 2022. Currently, practically two out of every three DS 7 Crossbacks registered in Spain are plug-in hybrids. This technology is offered with two power steps. On the one hand, there is the 4×4 model that offers 300 HP of power, combined with a consumption of just 1.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 34 g/km, thanks to a 100% electric range of 55 km. . And for those who don’t need as many features but still want to enjoy the other benefits of the DS 7, a version with 225 hp and front-wheel drive is offered.

DS 3 Crossback

Below the DS 7 Crossback in the French firm’s SUV offer is the DS 3 Crossbacka model of which 3,500 registrations have been registered since its arrival in 2019. In this case, plug-in hybrid engines are not offered, being able to choose gasoline and diesel engines, in addition to the E-Tense 100% electric. This last variant already accounts for 9% of the registrations of this model, and has a 136 CV (100 kW) electric motor with a torque of 260 Nm, connected to a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows it to offer a autonomy of up to 340 kilometers.

DS 9

The maximum expression of luxury in the French firm is the DS 9, heir to the legacy of the legendary DS ‘Jaws’. It was launched in 2020 and already has 80 registrations, of which 93% belong to their electrified versions. It has been offered since its launch with three plug-in hybrid versions: two with front-wheel drive and powers of 225 and 250 hp, and one with all-wheel drive and 360 hp. The DS 9 E-Tense 360 ​​4×4 combines two 110 hp and 113 hp electric motors with the power of a 200 hp PureTech gasoline engine, resulting in 360 hp and 520 Nm. Some figures that crown the most powerful DS in the history of the brand.

SD 4

The last model to join the DS range was the SD 4DS 4 in 2021, which was the brand’s first bet in the C segment. It is the most important category in the main European automobile markets, as demonstrated by the 250 registrations that the French brand has already made. this model. Like the rest of its siblings, the DS 4 has a E-Tense version which in this case responds to a 225 hp plug-in hybrid variant that combines a 180 hp (132 kW) 1.6 petrol engine and an 81 kW electric motor. The 12.4 kWh battery allows you to travel on electric up to 135 km/h with up to 55 km of autonomy, while recharging is completed in 1 hour and 45 minutes with a DS wall charging point. All this with reduced emissions of 35 g/km of CO2 in the mixed cycle or zero in Electric mode.