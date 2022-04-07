Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeEntertainmentDrunk driver rescued by neighbors after throwing car into swimming pool
Entertainment

Drunk driver rescued by neighbors after throwing car into swimming pool

By suddz
0

A 25-year-old Australian woman wreaked havoc when she crashed her car into a neighbor’s backyard fence and fell into a swimming pool. The case took place last Tuesday (5), in Perth, Australia. As the car began to sink, two neighbors swung into action, smashed the window with a brick, and pulled the woman out before she drowned. According to ‘The Sun’, the driver was drunk and did not have a license. “I heard a big bang… we both came running over here,” one of the men, identified as Ed, told a local TV station. “She couldn’t open the door because of the water pressure, so I ended up in the pool.” The other neighbor, Adam, tried to calm the woman down when Ed broke the window. “Thirty seconds later, the car was completely submerged. If a minute had passed, we would probably have had to try to resuscitate her,” Ed told the outlet. The young woman ended up with only minor injuries and a huge loss, as the car was not insured. The woman, who has not been named, admitted to 7NEWS that she was over the limit and said: “Just don’t do what I did. Do not drink and drive”.

See also  James Bond: These stars are on the list 
Previous articleThe Ikea cabin suitcase that sweeps sales: light, spacious and easy to fold
suddz
Sudeshna is an engineering in making but has is keen towards writing blogs, news articles, product reviews and more. You would find her making use of the pen and paper in her free time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021