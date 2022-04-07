Drunk driver rescued by neighbors after throwing car into swimming pool

A 25-year-old Australian woman wreaked havoc when she crashed her car into a neighbor’s backyard fence and fell into a swimming pool. The case took place last Tuesday (5), in Perth, Australia. As the car began to sink, two neighbors swung into action, smashed the window with a brick, and pulled the woman out before she drowned. According to ‘The Sun’, the driver was drunk and did not have a license. “I heard a big bang… we both came running over here,” one of the men, identified as Ed, told a local TV station. “She couldn’t open the door because of the water pressure, so I ended up in the pool.” The other neighbor, Adam, tried to calm the woman down when Ed broke the window. “Thirty seconds later, the car was completely submerged. If a minute had passed, we would probably have had to try to resuscitate her,” Ed told the outlet. The young woman ended up with only minor injuries and a huge loss, as the car was not insured. The woman, who has not been named, admitted to 7NEWS that she was over the limit and said: “Just don’t do what I did. Do not drink and drive”.