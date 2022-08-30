Downfall of the web version of Twitter

Twitter has experienced problems this Monday that have prevented users from using the social network on the web version normally, a service outage that has also extended to complementary tools such as TweetDeck. This has been reported by thousands of users and later confirmed by the social network itself, which has confessed that Twitter is suffering from failures in its web service, despite the fact that the platform does work in the mobile application. “Twitter may not work as expected for some of you on the web. We’re looking into it so you can see your tweets again,” the social network’s IT support account said. The problems would have started around 11:00 p.m. on Monday and since then thousands of reports of problems have been registered on the website, according to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, although at the moment it is unknown if the drop has been at the level world. The web version gives problems when trying to enter the main page or perform any search. “Something went wrong. Try to reload”, is the message that appears.