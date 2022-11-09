Don’t buy the boxed Modern Warfare II – We have # 22 to play

I admit so honestly that a lot has happened in the last few weeks in the world of Gierecz. There was so much that I didn’t know what to put here and where to start. And the fact that the last Moms to Play appeared after GTA VI was leaked, didn’t make it any easier. This part will be about Steam Deck, the new Witcher or the latest version of Call of Duty, among others.

# 1. Steam Deck without waiting

This is not the latest information, but it is worth leaving it here, because Steam Deck is a good device. And popular, since over a million items quickly came out of the warehouse, and you still have to “stand in line” to buy them. You should have. The point is, sometime since October 2022, it wasn’t that easy to order this portable gaming PC. You could book your play and wait for Gaben’s guys to put it together and send it away. I was even one step away from the purchase, the advance payment was paid (PLN 18, because that is what is required), but I found that I do not need it, because I play mainly on a PC, and when I have to mobile, I take the Switch.Steam Deck prices / pic. Steam Now all three variants have the “Buy Now” option, which means that anyone who wants a Steam Deck before Christmas will have it. The delivery is expected to take no more than two weeks, for my part, I can only recommend you to shoot the middle version which makes the most sense. We buy a Steam Deck console for PLN 2499, a 512 GB drive for about PLN 300 and we have almost the same as the most expensive variant offers, but cheaper.

# 2. Iron Man VR is now on Quest 2

Iron Man VR was one of the extras in virtual reality on PSVR. And there is also one that we will not play on the new PlayStation VR2, because the goggles are not backwards compatible. But it turns out that you can play as Iron Man if you have Meta Quest 2 goggles on your head. It was one of those VR games that I always wanted to check and … something I feel that I will wait, because it is not cheap. Marvel’s Iron Man VR went to the official store and was priced at $ 39.99, which at the not very satisfactory dollar exchange rate gives almost 190 zlotys. Let’s agree, this is the ceiling of the best games for Quest 2, such as BONELAB or The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners or the amazing Half-Life: Alyx. Usually, most of the titles are ten times cheaper, and you can also cut something off during the promotion. The game looks good and has high marks, but I feel that until the coupon reaches 30%, it will not appear in my library. The producer is Camouflaj studio, and the publisher is Oculus Studios. Source: oculus.com

# 3. There will be a remake of the first Witcher!

Some say there is The Witcher 3 and nothing for a long, long time. But before the three, there were two more parts with Geralt that must not be forgotten. True, they did not commute with the control, but they defended themselves strongly. CD Projekt RED has just decided to make the first Wieśk and, above all, remind us. How? And yes, the code name Canis Majoris is a remake of the game The Witcher, which was originally released in 2007, so far, paraphrasing Socrates’ words, we know that we do not know anything. I mean, there is a pinch of information, but it’s nothing concrete. There will be a remake of The Witcher, for which CD Projekt RED is taking on together with Fool’s Theory studio. She also poured the news into the furnace that the remake was to be made on the Unreal Engine 5, and looking at its possibilities, we can be sure that it will be a masterpiece graphically. Premiere? It’s okay, if something appears in 3-4 years, we can talk about a little success. Also see what Adam wrote about the old Witcher in the new version on our podcast fanpage. Source: thewitcher.com

# 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in the boxed version has… 72 MB

Imagine the situation. You buy yourself a game for which you’ve collected all your holidays. Finally, you go to the only game store in town, drop the sack of money and come out with the game in the box. Let’s say, let it be Call of Duty from 2003. You put the CD in the drive, install and play. Who bothered it, right? It’s been almost 20 years and now to play the game you need to have Internet with a speed close to gigabit, a lot of free disk space and some time to download several hundred hours of data. At most, you can put a game disc on the shelf. This is the case with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II / photo by Twitter (@ DoesItPlay1) It turned out that the disc from the boxed version of the game for PlayStation 5 contains only 72.23 MB of data. Yes, you read that right. Seventy-two. Megabytes. Data. There are probably only some data on the disc that allow you to verify the legality of the game. You need to download over 100 GB of data, because the game on the console disc takes over 150 GB. About 20% of the available disk space. This is not a funny joke and, in addition, in German, especially since we are talking about Blu-Ray. For this game, the point of having a physical copy of the game misses the point. Source: Twitter (@ DoesItPlay1)

# 5. Nobody said PlayStation VR2 would be cheap

Once upon a time, PlayStation VR2 was like democracy in Poland. Someone knew something about her, heard something, but never saw it. In recent weeks, however, a lot has changed, in the case of PSVR2, not Poland. We know that the new Pleistian VR set will appear on February 22, 2023 and we know how many onions will have to be put out to buy them. It is not cheap, but nothing indicated that it would be cheap. I already explain what’s going on. PSVR2 / photo by PlayStation After the price information was released, the network went wild. And how expensive it is, how can the goggles cost as much as the console! Well, as you can see, I must admit that I did not expect anything else. I am not a big fan of Sony and PlayStation at all, because my console gaming started on the “gray” and ended there too. There were minor episodes with the PSP and I had the PS5 for about two weeks and bounced back a bit. PlayStation VR2 is a technologically advanced device in the butt, which – as shown by the first excitement of people who have already had it on their heads – will tear us out of slippers for a long time. And the experience is better than on previous VRs from Sony and all other virtual goggles. And the Quest 2, which I use myself, is only a toy compared to it, so I think that 599 euros is not a high price, although I was betting 50 euros lower. Even this 649 euro for the Horizon Call of the Mountain set looks normal, because about 50 euro for the game at current prices is like a promotion. No, it didn’t knock me out, I just look rationally at what is happening on the market. Meta Quest 2 in the 256 GB version costs 549 euros, competing with the Questa Pico 4 it costs 499 euros, and these are the cheapest sets so that entering the world of VR makes sense at all. Valve Index with Controllers? Please – PLN 3499. And about such an Oculus Pro, which is aimed at business applications, it is a pity to write, because the prices are at the level of 1,800 euros. So you can see for yourself that these three thousand gold for PlayStation 5 goggles, which can really do a lot, is not that much.