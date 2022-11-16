Donald Trump: “I announce my candidacy for President of the United States”



After weeks of flirting with the idea of ​​getting into the electoral race, former President Donald Trump made official his intention to compete as a candidate for president of the United States for the Republican Party for 2024. He said it at his Florida residence on Tuesday night. If he wins the nomination, he will face the Democratic Party nominee. President Joe Biden formalized his intention to go for another term as well. Both the tycoon and the 79-year-old politician had crossed paths in the 2020 general elections, where Biden won with 51 percent of the vote. "This is just the beginning of our fight to take back America. To make America great again the way it was before, I am announcing tonight my candidacy for President of the United States.", were the words of Trump. As confirmed by The Guardian and CNN, among other media, before his speech Trump had presented his nomination before the Federal Election Committee. At the beginning of his speech, his announcement comes just days after the candidates he supported in the midterm elections were defeated in most cases. with suspense "This need not be so. Two years ago, we were a great nation. Soon, we will be a great nation again.", said. He also took the opportunity to lash out at the Joe Biden government, whom he blamed for the decline of the US economy. "These last two years have been really bad. Inflation rose and is the highest in our history. The borders in the south began to be porous and who knows who entered. We will suffer the consequences of this type of interference for years. America has been completely humiliated. But there is no real reason to continue this decline. We don't have to continue with this fate.", Trump maintained. And he added: "We are going to get the corrupt forces out of our country. We are in a terrible state. We are facing a big problem. Our country is being destroyed in front of your eyes. And a politician cannot get us out of here. We have to get a great movement out of us, one that embodies the courage, confidence and spirit of the American people. It's a job for millions of people who are proud to live in the country they live in."For the businessman, "this will not be my campaign, it will be his campaign, that of all of us". "The only force to be able to face the great corruption that weighs on us is that of the people. I will only be his voice, as I promised from 2016. It is not about politics, it is about our love for this great country, "he stated. He also spoke about the reasons why he decided to announce the candidacy of the:"I am running because I believe the world has yet to see the immense glory that the United States can achieve. We haven't reached the top yet. We can go very far. But in order to go far, we must first get out of this pit in which we are plunged. And once we do, we will be able to see things that have never been seen before in this nation."