Dollar today, dollar blue today: how much is traded this Sunday, March 30

Buys$ 1130.00Sale$ 1190.00This Sunday, March 30 there is no activity in the financial market And, both for the Official dollar as for him Blue dollar The closure values ​​of the last business day of the week are taken as a reference. The last price of the officialshutterstocken dollar the last business day, the Official dollaron the blackboards of the National Bankquoted at $ 1053 for purchase and $ 1093 for sale. After the devaluation implemented by the Government at the end of 2023, mini -assessments or crawling of one percent are applied throughout each month, so much, so much, the Blue dollar On the last business day he quoted $ 1280 For purchase and $ 1300 For sale, so the BlueshuttersTock dollar was behaving – Shuttersockel value of the Financial dollarscategory that encompasses MEP dollar (or dollar bag) and to CCL dollar (counted with liquidation), involves stock market mechanisms to make this currency through the sale of bonds and shares, changed on the last day of the market. The last business day, these exchange rates closed to the following value: While most of the banks, once the user enters his account, he has the option an option that says “Buy Dollar MEP”In the official portal, some entities require a specific procedure. This is the step by step to buy and sell mep In a “manual” way through Home Banking: President Javier Milei, in dialogue with LN+, said that by January 1, 2026 the exchange rate “will cease to exist”, although it did not rule out that the restriction ends before in case of receiving external financing.Milei said the stocks will be eliminated before January 1, 2026 “Without the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on January 1, 2026, the stocks will cease to exist. Now, if there is disbursement, we can do it faster. We have to see how the program is structured,” explained the president.