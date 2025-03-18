News

Dollar today, dollar Blue today: how much is quoted this Tuesday, March 18

Omi

7.00 | How much did each type of dollar close yesterday

This was the price of each of the currencies on Monday, March 17: Wholesaler: $ 1067.75OFFEEMENT: $ 1088.25BLUE: $ 1255 TRAJET: $ 1414.72MEP: $ 1251.44CCL: $ 1253.92

