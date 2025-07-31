Dollar today, dollar blue: how much is traded this Thursday, July 31

Wholesale dollar

Buys$ 1510.00Sale$ 1585.00The European currency It is now sold in the parallel market at $ 1654.75.The price of the official dollar, which is controlled by the Central Bank (BCRA), Close the business days at 15, since it operates in banking hours. For its part, the Blue dollar By belonging to illegal market, It has no official opening and closure. However, this Parallel quote It usually ends exchange round between 15 and 16.If the Official Market Quotethis Thursday you need $ 135,799 to buy 100 dollars. While this week is expected to Executive Directory of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines the shipment of US $ 2000 million After the first review of the agreement with Argentina, the multilateral agency published its Growth forecasts for the country during this year and nextthat had no alterations with respect to the previous report, last April. According to the “World Economic Perspectives” (Weo), The Argentine economy will grow this year 5.5%and In 2026, 4.5%the IMF predicted. The progress of GDP occurs after the contraction of the 1.3% recorded by the Fund in 2024after the launch of a strong fiscal adjustment by the administration of Javier Milei Since December 2023.la Retail currency It increases its value and is positioned at $ 1357.99 for sale. The official dollar dawns to Alzamatt Slocum – APA informal currency goes up $ 15 at the opening of this Thursday. In that sense, the Blue dollar It is located at $ 1335 for sale. Retail currency its value increases at the beginning of the exchange day on Thursday and is positioned at $ 1350 for sale. country riskthe indicator prepared by JP Morgan, arrives this Thursday, July 31 at 773 points. Bitcoin dollaralso called Crypto dollar or Stablecoin (thus considered by its parity with the dollar), serves as a reference to know the value of dollar Before opening the exchange market. In this sense, cryptocurrency does not present changes this Thursday July 31. On the Ripio platform you can buy DAI at $ 1342.29.The retail currency does not present changes in the opening of the exchange day on Thursday. In it National Bankhe Official dollar Figure to $ 1325 for sale. Now it is possible to acquire Official dollar Through the Virtual Libre Wallet. It is a new function replaces that which allowed users to acquire US currencies with the MEP operation for the app. Payment marketusers can now buy official dollars freely with a very simple process. The step by step must be followed below: Official dollars can be purchased at Mercado Pagaa from 10, the Central Bank (BCRA)that controls the price of the official dollar (both retail and wholesaler), disseminates the value of the currency. Meanwhile, the reference value of the Blue dollar It is known a little later. Between 11 and 11.30 am, the financial and caves of the City of Buenos Aires show a price of the parallel dollar. Unlike the rest of the quotesthis option is in constant activity and does not stop, regardless of schedules, weekends or exchange holidays. It is accessed through Platforms Exchangewhere they can be acquired, among other currencies, Stable coinscalls Stablecoinswhich have parity with the dollar. According to National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC)he Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 1.6% percent in June. In this way, the Price rise It was just above May (1.5%), but below what was expected by the market. According to the statistical body, the inflation accumulated 15.1% in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, it added 39.4% in the last 12 months.The announcement of the June CPI by INDECThe retail currency He closed on Wednesday at $ 1280.50 for purchase and $ 1325.63 for sale.