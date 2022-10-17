Shopping is quite a ritual, if you really get involved in choosing the most appropriate foods and products, those that provide you with the greatest benefits and help you build a healthy and balanced diet. We love! For this reason, we often give you some tips and tricks for when you go to the supermarket. Today we are going to give you a tip that, if you have never considered, will greatly help you to put the best of the best in your shopping cart. Do you know how to choose eggs correctly? Are you considering it? Keep reading! Reading the title of this post, many people are likely to be surprised: “choosing eggs correctly?”. That’s how it is! It is not enough just to take half a dozen or a full one, as there are other factors that can end the quality of these and make them more or less recommendable. Eggs stand out for being one of the most complete foods that we can find thanks to their high nutritional richness. It provides a high dose of protein of high biological quality, so necessary and important for our body. In addition, it is a source of vitamins and minerals, has great antioxidant power and provides many benefits for cardiovascular health.

How to choose eggs correctly?

We already know that this food is a source of nutritional wealth, now, which one should we choose when we go to the supermarket? Our nutritionist Raquel (@raquel.vikikateam) has given us some very useful tips to do it safely, knowing that we are opting for the best quality available.

Each egg carries a small series of numbers that will give us a lot of information. Have you never noticed? It’s time to do it. If we pay attention to these numbers, we will observe the following: The first number will give us information about the breeding form. If it starts with: 0: it refers to the ecological production, where the hens are free and fed with organic feed. 1: are from free range hen, which has access throughout the day to the outdoors. 2: refers to ground-raised chickens, but within an industrial area. 3: are from hens reared vertically, in cages and without access to the outside. The following grouped numbers refer to the municipalityto Province Yet the farm where they have been produced. Now you know that this series of numbers that appears on the egg has a lot of information for your interest. You can choose those of higher quality!