Surely you are very used to hearing about proteins and, however, it is very likely that you are still not clear about what it is: what are they?, what are they for? Should I increase protein intake, if they are so important? When we talk about nutrition, it is essential to understand that we must base ourselves on personalized guidelines adapted to our circumstances. Of course we can be guided by some general terms, but the application of certain changes must be totally individual. Today we are going to give you very useful information that will help you clear up any doubts. You want to know more? Keep reading!

What are proteins and what is their function?

protein is one of the main molecules we need for life for many reasons. On the one hand, find your leading role at the structural level, because it makes up the tissues from the cells that, in turn, make up the organs and these, finally, the systems. In addition, they carry out other functions such as the immune system (antibodies), enzymes of our cells, hormones, transport and storage, among others. On the other hand, the most popular role of proteins is to carry out the functions of muscle resynthesis, given more acutely in people who regularly practice physical exercise. Once we ingest proteins through food, the digestive system breaks them down into substances called amino acids. These molecules are stored in the body and are used as needed. For all these reasons it is essential to carry out adequate nutrition. And it is that in a varied and balanced diet there should not be a protein deficit. However, to be sure of this, it is advisable to consult a professional, so that they can analyze the case individually and assess it.



Do I have to increase my protein intake?

In the general population with very low or sedentary physical activity, we speak of an average intake of between 0.8 and 1 g of net protein per kg of body weight. In active people who exercise, this intake increases, reaching the range of between 1.2 and 1.9 g of net protein per kg of body weight. Older adults usually carry out a diet with a protein intake below that recommended and, it should be noted, that it is a stage of life that demands not neglecting this aspect. In the case of children and pregnant women, it is very important to keep this matter in mind, since in the first group a person is developing and growing; and, in the second group, a new life is forming.

How to ensure an adequate protein intake?

To ensure that you are not falling into a protein deficit, it is advisable to include a source of high-quality biological protein, that is, one that contains all the essential amino acids in, at least, the main meals. How? By consuming lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products and derivatives, legumes and soy derivatives.

In conclusion, we remind you that the daily amount of protein will be related to the circumstances of each person, as well as their level of daily activity. Generally, the recommendation is to carry out a healthy eating that contains a source of protein at each meal.