Disrupt a gang that smuggled replicas of weapons for the practice of Airsoft from the Triple Frontier

Ten people were arrested in different operations, accused of being part of an organization dedicated to smuggling and sale of replicas of war weapons and tactical elements intended for the practice of Airsoft, a game that simulates battles, scenarios and contexts of war. In the various raids, items with a market value greater than the 30 million pesos. In one of the operations, in addition, real weapons were seized. After the 13 searches ordered by the Federal Court of First Instance of Eldorado, Misiones, in charge of Judge Miguel Ángel Guerreroagents of the Department of Fiscal Crimes of the Federal Police managed to dismantle a criminal organization that was dedicated to smuggling from Paraguay different elements for the practice of warlike simulation activities. According to police sources, in total they were kidnapped 207 Airsoft markers; exact replicas in weight and size of different firearms such as pistols, revolvers, rifles and machine guns; a grenade; 124 knives; 46 knives, and 67 gas tubes.They dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to the smuggling of replicas of war weapons, grenades and different elements that are usually used for the practice of Airsoft. PFA A large amount of tactical items, typical for the development of this type of activities, such as uniforms, footwear, laser or holographic sights, helmets, vests, and other tactical, military or police accessories. In addition, in one of the operations carried out in the City of Buenos Aires an arsenal was seized of real firearms, among which were a 12/70 caliber shotgun, two 9 mm and .22 caliber semiautomatic carbines, seven pistols of various calibers, a .38 revolver, and more than 2,000 ammunition. A bulletproof vest and helmet were also found. The origin of many of the weapons could not yet be proven, and others had expired supporting documentation. Throughout the investigation, which began in 2020, it was detected that the material was smuggled through the Triple Frontier, to later be marketed in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Misiones, Salta and Tucumán. The role of each link in the criminal structure was also verified, highlighting the role of a woman of Paraguayan nationality who made sporadic trips to Ciudad del Este to buy the products. Immediately afterwards, another link, in Puerto Iguazú, was in charge of receiving the orders and cross them through canoes, known in the local environment as “paseros”. They dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to the smuggling of replicas of war weapons, grenades and different elements that are usually used for the practice of Airsoft.PFAOnce in Argentine territory, the material was sent to the different points of the country, where they were received to distribute them in the local market with a very high profit, product of having circumvented customs tariffs.As a result of the operations, 10 people were arrested and items were seized whose market value exceeds 30 million pesos. They remained at the disposal of the federal judge of Eldorado, in the case labeled as contraband. Airsoft is a playful, recreational and sports activity, based on the simulation of war combat using replicas of real weapons that (unlike paintball, which uses small paintballs) shoot small 6 or 8 millimeter plastic balls, in game scenarios similar to those of a real war with equipment such as walls, bunkers, trenches, buildings, towers and other similar buildings to offer a realism that resembles real battle environments.The term “Airsoft” translates as “soft air”. This refers to the shape and type of ammunition it fires. Replicas used in Airsoft often look like real firearms, except these replicas are designed to fire lightweight PVC projectiles with great accuracy. free marketingand can be found in online stores at prices ranging from 4,000 and 150,000 pesos, depending the “caliber” of the gun and the type of mechanism used to fire it.