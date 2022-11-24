Disney launches Strange World with LGBT character and adventure plot

Already preparing for the school vacation period and anticipating the blockbusters in animations caused by the presence of children in cinemas, Disney premieres this Thursday (11/24) the film Mundo Estranho, another animation full of clichés (the which is not exactly bad) with a passionate plot about family love and nature. The production accompanies the Clade family, which has absolutely nothing conventional. Jaeger Clade is an ambitious explorer who puts his own desires first, while his son, Searcher, is content with the simple life of a farmer and family man.Mundo EstranhoMundo Estranho is Disney’s newest animation Mundo EstranhoThe film opens this Thursday (11/24)Disclosure/ DisneyAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Mundo EstranhoDisney launches yet another cliché production, with themes such as family love and nature preservation, but which promises to delight childrenDisclosure/ Disney0

On a mission to explore a strange and completely unknown world, the Clade family’s lives change completely.

O metropolises already watched the film and states that: despite being more of the same, with references that remind other Disney productions, Mundo Estranho will enchant you — as well as other feature films of the multinational company. children. Mundo Estranho is, in fact, different and impressive. There are so many colors and strange animals, like giant neon pink birds that fly in a purple sky, that Mundo Estranho will leave spectators enchanted. Finally, after the controversy that took over the film Lightyear, a spin-off of the Toy Story with a lesbian kiss, Mundo Estranho features an openly gay couple. Ethan, Searcher's son, is in love with Diazo and the relationship between the two is one of the themes addressed in the feature.