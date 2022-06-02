Discover Endling – Extinction is Forever, a captivating environmental awareness adventure

The Barcelona developer Herobeat Studios in collaboration with HandyGames, have confirmed that the adventure “Endling – Extinction is Forever” will be released on July 19 on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, through Steam, GOG and Epic. The work confronts the player with elements of environmental change as part of its narrative section. No one is safe from extinction and humanity is to blame. In the role of the last mother fox on Earth, where her cubs need all the care to survive in a world on the brink of destruction, players must explore what remains of nature and defend the family from all threats. You are their last hope, extinction is forever. The game has the potential to reinforce and increase some facets of environmental awareness by visualizing the impact of human activity on ecosystems in a new way, with devastated environments, based on real environmental problems. To do this, our protagonist must hunt other animals to feed her cubs, and avoid becoming the prey. Find new lairs to be safe from natural and unnatural threats, take care of your cubs, feed them and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable and, above all, put your survival instinct to the test. Don’t forget to take a look at the emotional trailer.