Currently, the mental health of many people continues to be affected by the most intense times of the pandemic and the corresponding confinement. This fact, added to daily worries, can make many feel overwhelmed and overwhelmed by their routines. And it is not always easy to tackle day-to-day tasks when the energy and spirit do not accompany. In addition, we live in times of uncertainty that, far from bringing us stability, can make us feel vulnerable in the face of a general situation that is beyond our control. If you feel identified, do not underestimate the power of disconnect to reconnect. We tell you more! Can you come with us? Surely on more than one occasion you have been told or have read somewhere about the importance of disconnecting. It is likely that, if you have done it many times, you will ignore this message with little or no belief in its foundation. However, if you stop for a second and reflect on it, you may begin to truly understand its meaning.

And you, do you live in automatic?

Sometimes, we live automatically, fulfilling everything we have to do (or that we think we “have” to do yes or yes). We leave little room for dialogue with ourselves, to ask ourselves “how are you”, “how are things going”, “are you satisfied with what you do?”. It is very likely that, if we did it in a real way, allowing ourselves to listen carefully to the answers, many people would be need to accept negative responses. Far from fearing the fact become aware that something is wrongwe can think that it is a change opportunityalthough sometimes it’s scary. This will allow us to recover the meaning of our lives, to know which daily actions are bringing us closer to our best version and which are moving us away. But to listen to that inner voice, it is sometimes necessary to distance ourselves from all the noise that surrounds us; stop, because self-care and hugging oneself is necessary to rebuild when things falter.



Disconnect to reconnect

But then, what does it mean to disconnect to reconnect? There are many ways to disconnect, because each person has particular circumstances and can feel overwhelmed by one situation or another, very different from the one next door. Therefore, each one has to know himself and what event or information is making him feel stressed, anxious, depressed, etc. These are some of the points you can consider:

Exposure to information

If you feel that the daily news alters your well-being and makes you feel more stressed, anxious or depressed, set yourself a specific time to receive information, always from reliable and quality sources. After this time of information, continue with your life and do not look for more until the next day. Do not expose yourself more than your mental health can tolerate or fill yourself with contradictory data, that you do not understand or are not real. Detox from data, predictions and negative news.

days off are sacred

Free days are days when you should not be aware of emails, reports, budgets or any type of activity related to your profession. Learning to disconnect in this sense is essential. Whatever you have to do, in most cases it can wait. Likewise, Delegates tasks that others can handle If you feel overloaded, talk to your manager to improve some aspect of your conditions that worries you and put order to be able to let go and feel inner peace.

Saying NO is important

We cannot always be available to everything and everyone. Your real friends will not walk away from you because you do not go to a plan or have to cancel a meeting. Feel free to have time for yourself, solely and exclusively to take care of yourself. Free time on the agenda is not wasted time, since self-care, rest and disconnection from what surrounds you is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.

Other ideas to disconnect and reconnect

There are as many options as there are circumstances, so disconnecting can be synonymous with a multitude of decisions. Here are some that might inspire you:

Choose a day on your calendar and disconnect from absolutely everything. Warn the environment that you will not be available and devote yourself to walking, reading, writing, creating, etc. One day a week at least makes the decision to park the screens, including mobile! Detoxify yourself from networks, from content of all kinds, from likes, from emails and calls. We know that it is not always possible, but if you have the opportunity, we assure you that it is quite an experience.

Take a solo getaway. If you have never done it, you may feel a little fear or insecurity, but the truth is that it is an idea that will help you connect, rediscover yourself and evolve. Even if you don’t consider it in the short term, don’t dismiss the idea.

take some quiet time, in which no one interrupts you. Pay attention to your breathing and work on it, on being able to attend only to one stimulus. This is what we know as meditation or mindfulness: being present in the "here and now". We cannot end this post without reminding you of the importance of enlist the help of a psychologist when you feel that by yourself you cannot solve your discomfort; when you do not understand what is happening inside you or you cannot explain your sensations. There will be no better option, nor better investment, than asking for help. At Vikika Team we have a psychology service at your disposal. Do not hesitate to inform yourself and take the first step towards the desired well-being.