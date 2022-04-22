Direct | Betis – Valencia: Last minute of the preview of the Cup final

The team ‘bronco and cupbearer’ seeks to magnify his legend in the KO competition in a setting that has already hosted successes for Valencia CF throughout its centenary history. La Cartuja de Sevilla witnessed the sixth Copa del Rey of the eight currently held by Valencia.

In the memory of the Valencianists Mendieta’s great goal against Atlético de Madrid endures. A historic goal that was the second of the three goals that Valencia scored that night to lift the long-awaited trophy. that team, then trained by Claudio Ranieri, he laid the first foundations of the best Valencia in history which, in subsequent years, would populate the Mestalla showcases with two league titles, a UEFA Cup and a European Super Cup. Canizares, Carboni. Djukic, Roche, Angloma, Mendieta, Milla, Farinós, the ‘Piojo’, Ilie, Vlaovic, Angulo, Bjorklund and Juanfran, with the Italian coach at the helms, they created that night a perfect mirror in which to look at themselves for the Bordalás squad.

Claudio Ranieri gives the keys for Valencia to make “history” in La Cartuja

This Saturday, April 23, from 10:00 p.m., Valencia CF has the opportunity to continue making history in Seville. A city that also brings back much more recent glorious memories. The Centenary Cup, raised to the sky by Parejo at the Benito Villamarín in 2019, endures in the memory of Valencia fans. Now, the fans face with optimism and illusion an appointment that will remain saved in our memories. Follow the magic of the Copa del Rey with SUPERDEPORTE and share with us the illusion of displacement, the nerves of the previous one, the tension of the match… and hopefully the euphoria of the final party.

