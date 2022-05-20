Diesel price rises for fifth consecutive week and hits new record

The average price of diesel fuel rose for the fifth consecutive week in Brazil, reaching a new record value of R$6,943 – 1.4% higher than last week’s R$6,847. According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), this is the highest nominal value since 2004, when the ANP started the weekly price survey. The maximum value of diesel found at Brazilian gas stations was R$ 8,300 per liter, the price practiced in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre. The increase in the cost of fuel to consumers occurs after the adjustment practiced by Petrobras on May 10th. At refineries, the average price of a liter went from R$4.51 to R$4.91, an increase of 8.87%. Gasoline, in turn, also follows a record level. After five weeks of increases, the average price dropped slightly to BRL 7,275, compared to BRL 7,298 registered in the previous week.

Bahia

In the state of Bahia, performance was against the national average. The liter of diesel oil suffered a reduction from R$ 7,514 to R$ 7,323, between the last two weeks. This is the third week of declines. Already a liter of gasoline registered an average price of R$ 7,724 at stations in Bahia – last week it had registered R$ 7,785. On Friday (13), Acelen, the company responsible for the Mataripe refinery, reduced the price of gasoline and diesel. Diesel fell by around 4% and gasoline between 1.2% and 2.3% at the Mataripe Refinery. The company has made weekly fuel adjustments, unlike Petrobras, which has taken months to change its prices. As a result, the rates of price changes at the Bahia refinery have been lower than those at the state-owned refinery, which last May 10 increased diesel by 8.9% to slightly reduce the lag that the fuel carries in relation to the market. International. Gasoline prices remain unchanged for 63 days, and the lag reaches 23%.