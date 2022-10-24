Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol will have a session at the São Paulo Film Festival

The restored copy of Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol will win a screening at the 46th São Paulo International Film Festival. The production, restored in 4k by the metropolises, directed by producer Lino Meireles and filmmaker Paloma Rocha, daughter of Glauber Rocha — director of the feature —, has already been at the Cannes Film Festival, in France; by the Festival di Cinema Ritrovato, in Italy; and by Cinemateca Brasileira de São Paulo. The session is scheduled to take place next Thursday (27/10), at 6 pm, at CineSesc, located at Rua Augusta, 2075 – Cerqueira César. Tickets go on sale online (buy here) next Sunday (10/23), and will also be available at half price (R$ 12), with a 1.44 convenience fee. The full price is R$ 24 – with a R$ 2.88 fee.Brasília (DF), 09/11/2017 Photos for the Book Launch “Candango – Memórias do Festival de Brasília”Location: Casa do Luiz: SHIS QL 06, Conjunto 05, casa 02 Lago SulFoto: Felipe Menezes/MeCineasta Lino Meireles, responsible by Candango: The History of the FestivalFelipe Menezes/Metrópoles Paloma RochaAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Cinema Novo, Deus e o Diabo na Terra do SolCorisco (Othon Bastos), the blond devil Film Stills 7 REDScene of God and the Devil in the Land of the SunReproductionAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 2 Film Stills 8 REDAntônio das Mortes Reproduction0Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol mixes literary influences by Graciliano Ramos, José Lins do Rego and Os Sertões, by Euclides da Cunha.The plot tells the story of the cowboy Manuel (Geraldo del Rey) and his wife , Rosa (Yoná Magalhães), who flee to the backlands after he kills a colonel who tries to trick him. In the Brazilian wilderness, violent and ravaged by drought, they encounter two iconic figures: Sebastião, who calls himself divine, and Corisco, who describes himself as demonic. To tie their fates with these figures is, however, a tragic decision, as the mercenary Antonio das Mortes is on their trail.Watch the teaser:Importance of the filmIn conversation with the metropolises, Hernani Heffner stated that it is a pleasure for the cultural space to receive the 4K version of God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun, as it will be possible to “appreciate the work in all its splendor”. opportunity to discover why he is so famous, so important, so defended in the history of Brazilian cinema. Why is a filmmaker like Glauber, who many people know by name but don’t know by title, so famous to the point of being one of the most talked about Brazilian figures, most talked about to this day, and he died more than 40 years ago? Why is Glauber Glauber? One way for you to answer this question is to see the film”, Heffner pointed out. , when it was released.Debut in CannesDeus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol is the second feature film in Glauber Rocha’s career and considered a milestone in Cinema Novo – a cultural movement that impacted the audiovisual sector and society in Brazil. The film’s premiere, in 1964, took place in Cannes, when the production was shown in the competitive show and received a nomination for the Palme d’Or. The film was released in theaters in Brazil in July of the same year. The director’s legacy includes feature films such as Barravento (1962), Terra em Transe (1967), O Dragão da Maldade Contra o Santo Guerreiro (1969), O Leão de Sete Cabeças (1970), among others. began in 2019 and was completed in 2022, more than 40 years after the death of the Bahian director.