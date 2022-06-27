Decisive hours in the signing of Chris Jones

Valencia Basket has begun the preparation of its Euroleague squad from the base. This week the club plans to formalize, after the signing of the contract, the initial agreement for the renewal of Sam Van Rossom for one season. Also, in the next few hours the resolution of the future of the American Chris Jones jr is expected. According to the specialized portal ‘BasketNews’, the ASVEL Villeurbanne ‘playmaker’ will sign a one-year deal with the La Fonteta team. The truth is that the ‘taronja’ club has bid hard for a player who has aroused the interest of several teams that will play the next Euroleague, including, Zalgiris Kaunas, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Monaco. Jones has positively valued the Valencia BC offerone of the three with which he has had to decide his future in the last 24 hours.

Khalifa Diop and Chris Jones approach the Fonteta

Chris Jones, point guard 1.88m and 29 years oldhas postponed his decision until the end of the French league, on which he has been focused until Saturday night, when he was proclaimed with ASVEL champion of France by beating AS Monaco in the five-match final. Precisely, the Monegasque team is where his teammate will leave in Lyon Elie-Franck Okobo. As SUPER reported, Valencia BC has negotiated for Jones and has been able to place itself with many options to get his services for the Euroleague season. to the base, which you will soon receive the Armenian passport and will not occupy a non-EU position, he is seduced by the possibility of playing in the Spanish league with the shirt of one of its top teams and being, on paper, the point guard who would have the most minutes on the track.

I tried weeks ago for Lorenzo Brown and Khalifa Diop, close to being the ‘5’ taronja

As this newspaper has learned, Chris Jones has always been at the top of the point guard list managed by Valencia BClist in which you have shared space with lorenzo brown, which now points to Maccabi. The ‘taronja’ tried weeks ago to sign the American point guard from Unics whom the Spanish Federation has tried to nationalize with a view to the next EuroBasket. However, the player’s high financial expectations did not make it easy. As for the inside players, Khalifa Diop He is the man chosen to supply Mike Tobey’s inches in the area.