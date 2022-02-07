Thursday, February 10, 2022
Debut to forget for Daniel Wass at Atlético de Madrid

Daniel Wass did not have a dream debut with the Atlético de Madrid shirt. The Dane, who acted as right back, jumped onto the Camp Nou pitch after the break with the score 3-1. During the final stretch of the match he felt physical discomfort in his knee after a setback with Ferran Torres and he came to limp. At the end of the meeting he was lying on the grass with visible gestures of pain .

If an injury is confirmed, it will be the first for him since 2018 , when he was still a Celta de Vigo player. During his three and a half years at Valencia he did not suffer any : the only reason that separated him from the team was his recent positive for COVID-19. In the light blue box and in stages prior to his arrival in Spanish football, he never missed more than three games in a row due to physical problems.

The versatile player ended up in the mattress team in the final stretch of the winter market and his first game under Simeone was not only eventful personally: it was also collective . The rojiblanco team once again accused their deficiencies in defense and conceded up to four goals from Barcelona. The result also makes the team fall to fifth position .

Misguided in the fourth goal

Barça's fourth goal came with Wass just joined and the Dane was not successful . Dani Alves' goal, which came in the 49th minute, came from the ex-Valencianista's wing. Gavi got past him through a wall with Frenkie De Jong and then put in the cross that ended in the Brazilian full-back's target.

Simeone is on the brink of the abyss with Atlético

Later, with the final 4-2 on the scoreboard, the Dane was shown a yellow card for a foul on Aubameyang . Minutes before, the Camp Nou public had demanded a direct expulsion from Gil Manzano in an action in which his former teammate Ferran Torres was also involved.

