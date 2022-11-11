Daniella Perez: book writer reports threats and meeting with Glória

Since the release of the documentary Pacto Brutal: The Assassination of Daniella Perez by HBO Max, in July this year, the death of “Brazil’s girlfriend”, which happened in 1992, has once again impacted Brazil. Now, lawyer and journalist Bernardo Pasqualette launches the book Daniella Perez: Biography, Crime and Justice, where he directs against the streaming miniseries, which has not heard or even reported the positions of Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz, murderers of Glória’s daughter. Perez. In Daniella Perez: Biography, Crime and Justice, released by Record publishing house, Pasqualette gives unprecedented space to the version of the defense of those convicted of crime. Written in the form of a literary report, the book is composed of a biographical profile of Daniella and an analysis of the crime that victimized her.Watch the full interview:It is an unauthorized biography that uses mostly primary sources, it brings analyzes of numerous reports about the criminal investigation, the trial and the execution of the sentences of the defendants, in addition to the process that condemned them for doubly qualified murder. O metropolises, Pasqualette explains the reason for defending the position of both parties. He also reveals that he was threatened by Juliana Lacerda, widow of Guilherme de Pádua, who died on the 6th of July, a victim of a massive heart attack, and detailed the meeting he had with Glória and Rodrigo Perez, Daniella’s mother and brother, to present the work. .

“My commitment is to public information and I am very interested in my book surviving time. Informing the public without censorship or embargo, for me, is a non-negotiable value. As indefensible as the crime is, contradictory is a value of any democratic society. I heard the two prosecutors who worked on the case, I heard the delegate, I heard the head of the Jury’s notary’s office, I heard the judge, I heard the two lawyers, Dr. respectively”, pointed out the journalist.

"This is not to say that I endorse or agree with the defense's views, but my duty as a journalist is to listen to them."

The launch of the documentary miniseries Pacto Brutal, about the murder of Daniella Perez, brings to light details of the life and murder of the 22-year-old, who was at the height of her artistic career.

Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novel author Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina when she was still a teenager and, due to her talent, she was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro.

The ability to dance even gave the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990.

The experience was an inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel

The young woman's interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public.

In 1992, she played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which she acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year

On December 28, 1992, Daniella's body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz.

At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor's car, with the tampered license plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for qualified homicide

Still according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances.

The actor then engineered the murder of the young woman with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them.

Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest

About the meeting with Glória Perez, author of soap operas for Globo who participated in the HBO Max series on the condition that her daughter's killers were not heard, Bernardo made it clear that he met the playwright and her son at the Forum in Rio de Janeiro. Daniella's mother, however, did not accept that the conversation progressed to an interview: "I opened the space for Daniella's family and for those convicted of the crime. In January 2022, Glória and Rodrigo Perez agreed to talk to me at the Rio Forum. We had a frank, transparent, serene conversation, and it didn't evolve into an interview."

About the attempt to contact Guilherme de Pádua, he said: “I sent an email to the Church of Lagoinha [da qual o ex-ator fazia parte], I tried to get in touch through social media, I got in touch with his last wife. Through social media and also by the lawyer who defended him in the Jury Court. My contacts were never returned.”

Juliana Lacerda’s Threats

Pasquelette reported that she was the victim of threats by Juliana Lacerda, wife of Guilherme de Padua. Shortly after the HBO Max series, where the former actor claimed he had not had a chance to give his version of the story, Bernardo tried to contact him to interview him, but was threatened by Juliana. after this discussion that [ele] had not been heard. [Falei que o] space is franchised, and I received as an answer that they would try to stop the book, they would speak badly about the book, as if they were opinion leaders. [Disseram também] For me to be careful," he reported.

Daniella Perez – Biography, Crime and Justice

Book Daniella Perez: Biography, Crime and Justice, written by journalist and lawyer Bernardo Pasqualette. The work, released in Brazil by Record publishing house, has 616 pages and costs R$ 79.90