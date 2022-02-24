Daniel Diau sings a song in honor of Paulinha Abelha at the wake; video

In honor of the singer, he sang verses from “Paulinha”, a hit by Calcinha Preta Daniel Diau moved fans and family members present at Paulinha Abelha’s wake, which took place this Thursday (24), in Aracaju, by singing one of the songs. popular songs from the band Calcinha Preta. In honor of the singer, he sang verses from “Paulinha”. The group members also gathered near the coffin to sing religious songs. Diau also gave voice to songs like “Raridade”, by Anderson Freire, and “Noites Traiçoeiras”, by Father Marcelo Rossi.

Daniel Diau sings a song in honor of Paulinha Abelha during her wake. Check out the moment: https://t.co/zisc7sGE3R(Video: Playback/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/E5ZbM3c1tL— THE PEOPLE (@opovo) February 24, 2022

Besides him, were present: Marlus Viana, ex-husband and ex-double of the band; Berg Rabelo, also former vocalist; and Bell Oliver, who is part of the current lineup. Paulinha Abelha died on the night of Wednesday, February 23, after being hospitalized for kidney problems. A few days after admission, she fell into a coma because of bacteria in her brain, but did not survive. Read more in the newspaper O POVO.