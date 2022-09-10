D23 Expo: Disney+ privileges fans and launches Abracadabra 2 and Disenchanted

Anaheim (USA) – During the panel dedicated to Disney/Pixar releases, held this Friday (9/9), at the D23 Expo, one thing was evident to the nearly 6,000 people present at the D23 Hall. Disney+, the entertainment giant’s streaming service, listened to fans when designing the next steps. Two titles of the three announced are the classic fan service: Abracadabra 2 and Disenchanted. The other novelty is Peter & Wendy – a new version of Peter Pan, in live-action.Abracadabra 2 is a response from Disney+ to a request from fans, which gained strength on social networks. The strength of the public in the making of the new film with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy was confirmed by the head of Disney’s live-action area, Sean Bailey. “This film only exists for the love of you, the fans, for this history,” said Sean Bailey, during the panel at the D23 Expo. The trailer, released at the event and released on social media minutes later, shows the Abracadabra environment, in a mixture of nostalgia and a new story. The production premieres on Disney+ on September 30. Sequel to EncantadaThe other long-awaited release of the D23 Expo was Disenchanted, which gained a release date and a panel full of stars, as the protagonist Amy Adams. The production, which will be exclusive to Disney+, premieres on November 24. “Giselle is in a new position as a mother and is looking for her new place in the world. Not always in the best way, but with the best intentions”, said Amy Adams.Desencantada is also a production much requested by the public, who occupied social networks in recent years asking for the sequel to Encantada (2007). The film, starring Amy Adams in 2007, became one of Disney’s main successes.New Peter Pan Escaping a little from the trend of rescuing fans’ desire, Disney+ also announced Peter & Wendy, a new film aimed at telling the story of Peter Pan and his friends. The film, which premieres in 2023, already has Jude Law confirmed as Captain Hook.*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Disney Want to stay inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.