‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’, discover the new Netflix animated series based on the game universe

Within the framework of the “Geek Week”, CD Projekt Red, the developer responsible for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, has announced together with Netflix and Studio Trigger the premiere of the anime ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘, which will arrive in September this year. During the event dedicated to the movies, series and games of the streaming platform and taking advantage of the occasion, the first promotional materials for the anime were revealed, including a trailer and a documentary video about its production. The main art of ‘Edgerunners’, created by Yoh Yoshinariseries lead character designer, shows the leads, David Y Lucy. The couple also appears in the teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes video, along with other cast members. Throughout 10 chapters, the series will tell the story of a street child who tries to survive in a futuristic city obsessed with technology and body modifications. With everything to lose, he decides to stay alive by becoming “edgerunner”, an outlaw mercenary also known as “cyberpunk”.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Teaser

With the creators of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ involved in the project, the series has been created by the well-known video game developer; Studio Trigger, the Japanese company specializing in animation, has been in charge of bringing the video game world to life under the direction of Hiroyuki Imaishi (‘Gurren Lagann’, ‘Kill la Kill’, ‘Promare’). Yoh Yoshinari (‘Little Witch Academia’, ‘BNA: Brand New Animal’) has been assigned as chief character designer as well as executive director of animation. Masahiko Otsuka (‘Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder”) and Yoshiki Usa (‘Gridman UniverseE series’), for their part, have been in charge of writing the script based on the story provided by the developer itself.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Inside Look