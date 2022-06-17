CSKA Moscow’s complaints after being left without Euroleague 22/23

The president of CSKA Moscow, Andrei Vatutin, considered “political” the decision to exclude Russian clubs from the Euroleague next season due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. “Actually, the decision was made before the meeting, so expecting another result was difficult. It’s a political decision,” Vatutin told the Moscow club’s website. Vatutin stressed that “most Euroleague clubs are convinced that the governments of their countries will not allow them to play against Russian teams.” “I’m sure nobody wins with this. (The president of the Euroleague) Jordi Bartomeu also stressed that this is a necessary political step in which everyone loses and that with CSKA the league was more powerful“, he pointed. He admitted that during the meeting of the Shareholders meeting of the Euroleague Commercial Assets (ECA) “many words were heard about the importance of CSKA for the tournament, but the decision was against us”. “Those are words and facts say that Russia has been deprived of participating in the Euroleague,” assured Vatutin, who came to propose a few weeks ago that CSKA play their home games on neutral territory, as Turkey either Serbian.

In this regard, he regretted that during the last three months “nobody” from the Euroleague board considered it necessary to discuss with the Russian clubs the possibilities of participating in the tournament.

The CSKA president also specified that he will discuss with the club’s lawyers the possibility of initiating legal action. “The issue of withdrawing CSKA’s shares from the EuroLeague was not discussed. We intend to continue to be shareholders in the tournament,” he added. Although the final decision will be made on July 7 at the Euroleague Assembly, it is expected that neither CSKA nor Zenit San Petersburgo will play the top continental competition from October Both CSKA and Zenit were separated at the end of February the Euroleague due to the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine. the zenith of Xavi Pascual defeated CSKA in the final of the Russian league for the best of seven matches, to which both clubs arrived with casualties due to the departure of several foreign players after being excluded from the Euroleague.