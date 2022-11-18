Cristina Kirchner responded to criticism and crossed a statement by Mauricio Macri in the book “For what”

Along with her messages to the ruling party, Cristina Kirchner launched this Thursday various criticisms of the opposition, crossed some questions and defended measures of his two presidential terms. Among them, he alluded to the situation of Aerolíneas Argentinas and responded indirectly to a proposal that Mauricio Macri recently presented at his book “What for”The vice president defended, in a section of the speech, the nationalization of Aerolíneas Argentinas that he signed in 2012 and faced, in this way, the proposal outlined by different leaders who ask to discuss the administration of the State of the flag line. In addition to Macri, leaders such as Javier Milei and José Luis Espert spoke out about it. Mauricio Macri had questioned the nationalization in harsh terms. “Since they nationalized hera brilliant idea of ​​the Kirchner government, Airlines skidded more than 10,000 million dollars. Today we would have the most important freight train transportation system in the world,” the former president stated days ago.Book For what by Mauricio Macri, Editorial Planeta“When I hear as a novelty that they want to privatize Aerolíneas Argentinas. Boys, girls, it was already privatized in 1990″, introduced Cristina this Thursday from the Estadio Único de La Plata. The former president then stated that the company already had financial problems when Kirchnerism came to power in 2003. “When Néstor became president, he was already in bankruptcy. And in 2008 it barely had 26 ships. The rest was junk and guess what? The state paid him wages and fuel.”, he deepened. “And it was from a foreign company, which in addition to emptying it with the planes, they did it with the three simulators, and with the real estate,” he said. Cristina Kirchner assured that at the time of privatization in 1990, Aerolíneas Argentinas had buildings in several cities of the world like Paris, Rome, New York, Miami, Lima, and Caracas. “When they returned it because they couldn’t support it, the only thing left was the building in Madrid, rented”, he pointed out. Along these lines, he fully crossed the criticism of the company’s red numbers, one of the central arguments of the opposition to discuss state control. “What are they telling us about the deficit? It was 1.046 billion dollars, and now they have reduced it to 389 million dollars, ”he asserted. Cristina Kirchner defended the nationalization of Aerolíneas Argentinas. The former president thus relativized the deficit. “It is necessary that in the balance of Aerolíneas Argentinas also add the returns of the hotels, of the vacation spots in the Argentine Republic, and of the restaurants that are filled with tourism”, he indicated. And he emphasized: “Make the accounts complete. Add it all up ”.In his recent book For what, Mauricio Macri addressed the situation of the state airline. “If it is appropriate to privatize or close loss-making state companies such as the case of Aerolíneas Argentinas, We must move forward knowing that above the interests of trade unionists and politicians is the interest of all Argentines”, he points out. And he adds: “It makes no sense to continue advocating that the planes have to be from the State. Neither the homeland nor sovereignty are hidden in the wings, cabins, turbines or holds. Planes today are a means of transportation like any other and are nothing more than flying buses.” Macri also took care of the flag line at the presentation of the work, which took place in October. There he spoke of a change of times. “People are pushing us. We left the Government and 70% said that Aerolíneas Argentinas has to be state-owned. That drops and now they are at less than 40%, and it will reach 0 and we will get rid of [el Secretario General de APLA, Pablo] Biró and the money he steals from us”, he fired on that occasion. Macri has circumscribed the discussion on Aerolíneas Argentinas as part of a measure that also supposes review the spending of other public companies, and analyze in detail the state deficit. In fact, the founder of Pro has proposed redirecting resources to state firms, and has given the flag line as an example.Can we continue to accept that Aerolíneas Argentinas costs 700 million dollars per year? with five months [del déficit] de Aerolíneas builds the new Chaco-Corrientes bridge. Or with three months we make the access from the Bariloche Airport to the city ”, Macri raised days ago in statements to TN. In addition to Airlines, Macri had indicated that State companies lose “six billion dollars per year”, a situation that he described as “nonsense”. “With the poverty that exists, with a year [de ese déficit] of the state companies, everyone would have sewers and drinking water”, he affirmed. LA NACIONI know The Trust Project