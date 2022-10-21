“Cristina is not going to go to jail for Ezeiza”, “Moyano is Dr. Frankenstein” and other phrases by Jorge Lanata in LN +

Jorge Lanata gave this Thursday an interview to LN+ in which analyzed the situation in the countryreferred to the trial of Cristina Kirchner in the Vialidad case, the proliferation of hate speech, the economy and also to the challenges that unions pose to the Government in the midst of a growing inflation rate. In statements to the +Realidad program, Lanata spoke with Jonatan Viale, and also with Eduardo Feinmann at the time of the pass, about the progress of the Government. The journalist particularly analyzed the internal discrepancies within the Frente de Todos and the role of Cristina Kirchner.“Cristina is worried about detaching herself from this government that she created” Lanata stated and added: “Peronism is opposition and government at the same time. It’s like rock and roll, it rises from the ashes.” The journalist said that currently the one who governs is the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and considered that President Alberto Fernández and the vice president are on the side. “Massa is going down a finite path. All the measures they launched do not last. Public opinion immediately turns against them”, he said. In this context, Lanata alluded to the claim of the Truckers’ union, led by Hugo and Pablo Moyano, which seeks to achieve an accumulated annual increase of 131%. “Moyano is the doctor Frankenstein who turned them upside down”, he compared. “He was part of this government at some point,” he added. For Lanata, the differences within the ruling coalition, and the criticism of union leaders close to Peronism, show that “there is no government”, but “islands”. “Each one claims what she wants, thinking of herself. But that is not a country”, she analyzed. Faced with the worsening of certain social indicators, such as the growth of indigence, Lanata stressed that there is concern about how the situation may evolve. “In 2001 the social overflow was managed by Peronism, today that is not happening. In fact, Peronism is afraid that it will overflow, “she said. On the other hand, she referred to the situation of Cristina Kirchner in the Vialidad case after the Prosecutor’s Office requested 12 years in prison for illicit association in August. “Cristina has to be in jail. I have nothing personal against her, but we have shown concrete evidence that links her to acts of corruption in the Vialidad case.” The journalist considered that “it is clear” that the vice president must serve a sentence, although he raised objections as to how Justice will apply it. “She is not going to go to jail in Ezeiza” he pointed out and added: “Eventually in a few years they could give him home“According to Lanata, the former president is fighting legally “more for history than for politics,” since she does not want the accusations of corruption to remain as “a stain on history.” “But it is very important that she has a conviction. She is important for the country, ”she emphasized. Lanata alluded to the attack against Cristina Kirchner on September 1 and dismissed the versions that discredit the fact. He did reject that there is a political background and pointed out that it was committed by “a band of lumps”. “The incredible thing is that a bunch of idiots have come so close to the vice president”, he added. And he deepened: “This that it was a plot, it seems to me that it is stupid. It was not that at all. It was what you see.” The journalist stated that after the attack the proliferation of hate speech expanded and he associated it with the government’s intention, as he described it, to try “capitalize politically the attack perpetrated by Fernando Sabag Montiel. “The hate speech started from the top down, and then it was reacted from the bottom up. Now it is a general mess”, he indicated. This is how he remembered when he used the term “crack” for the first time to refer to political polarization years ago. “The crack went from the top down, not from the bottom up.when Cristina and Nestor [Kirchner] with his chief philosopher, [Ernesto] Laclau recommended dividing and treating the press as an enemy,” he said. And he expanded: “The crack began driven by Kirchnerism, but over time anti-Kirchnerism became an embarrassment.” Lanata did not rule out that Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri are candidates next year, a confrontation that he defined as “the final battle”. “I wonder if it would be right or wrong to do the final battle. Everything can happen, everything is open”, he stated. The journalist stated that Macri has denied him repeatedly looking to be a candidate in 2023, but noted that I didn’t believe him. Lanata expressed that the former president “moves as a candidate” by presenting a book, speaking with leaders and trying to establish positions. The communicator left the President out of the electoral scenario and affirmed that his table "is getting smaller and smaller. "Maybe if Alberto asks for a coffee, they don't even take it", he ironized. In that he questioned the recent reaction of the Government before the statements of a participant of the big brother show and the role played by the presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Ceruti. "She does not understand that now she is an official, she stopped being a journalist. And since she would function, she has to think of the whole world, not four morons who are looking at her, "she said. And she expanded: It is rare that [en el Gobierno] no one to tell them 'guys, you're peeing out of the pot'. Obviously they don't have trustworthy people."