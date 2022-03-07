Covid-19: check the vaccination schedule in Salvador this Tuesday (8)

Vaccination against Ccvid-19 continues in Salvador this Tuesday (8), from 8 am to 4 pm. The strategy will include the 1st dose of Pfizer for children and adolescents aged 5 to 11 years, including children with comorbidities and/or permanent disabilities; adolescents/adults aged 12 years and over, including pregnant and postpartum women in this age group. Health teams will also be applying the first dose of Pfizer to children aged 5 to 11 years in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia. Citizens who need to take the 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose will also be served, within the schedules for each public. All citizens must have their name on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), at the address (click here). DOCUMENTS: Child or adolescent accompanied by the father or mother: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an original and a copy of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, the original and a copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and SUS card from Salvador of the child/adolescent. Child or adolescent unaccompanied by father or mother: It is necessary to have their name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, to be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website. Persons over 18 years of age: must present the SUS card from Salvador and an official photo identification document at the time of vaccination. Research and study volunteers: To receive the 3rd dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above, in addition to a statement from the research institute indicating that they are cleared for the 3rd dose, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research. Immunosuppressed – 4th dose: Those interested must be 18 years of age or older, have already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the 3rd dose by the date indicated in the strategy. In addition, it is mandatory to have the name on the SMS website, at the link www. Cheers. savior. ba. gov. br/ services/ services-online/ groupsprioritariosvacinacao/. Pregnant women and postpartum women: Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The puerperal women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births. Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy. 1st DOSE – PFIZER: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF Resgate, USF San Martin III, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba), USF Curralinho, USF Itacaranha and Clube de Periperi. 1st DOSE PFIZER – PEOPLE 12 OR MORE (INCLUDING PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERA) Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Capelinha (Valéria), USF San Martin I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Vale do Matatu and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas). *1ST DOSE – PFIZER: PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN; *2nd PFIZER DOSE: DEADLINED UNTIL 4/3/2022; *2nd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 4/3/2022; *3rd DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UP TO 1/10/2022; *3rd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 10/4/2021 Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris). Fixed points: USF Terreiro de Jesus (Pelourinho), USF São Marcos, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Pituaçu, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (New Brasília de Valéria) and USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI). 2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE BY 2/8/2022 Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Gal Costa, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), Ferreira Costa Home Center (Paralela), USF San Martim III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria) and CSU Pernambués. *2ND CORONAVAC DOSE: DEADLINED UNTIL 3/8/2022; *2nd DOSE JANSSEN: FOR THOSE WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL THE DATE OF 1/5/2022 Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm) ). Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Gal Costa, USF Alto do Peru, UBS Nelson Piahuy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas , USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Santa Monica, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria). *2nd OXFORD DOSE: DEADLINED UNTIL 4/3/2022; *3rd DOSE: 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL 11/7/2021 Drive-thrus: Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista ( 9 am to 4 pm). Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Gal Costa, USF Alto do Peru, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas , USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm). 4th DOSE: IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER Fixed points: USF Federation.