‘Conqueror’s Blade’: we gather and review the characteristics of the Helheim season

We already know the details of the new season of the medieval tactical action MMO, ‘Conqueror’s Blade’from Booming Tech. Content called ‘Helheim’ is coming for free to all users on June 9 and opens a new season inspired by Viking warriors. Highlights include two new unit types, revamped maps, and more content.

season campaign: The Norse seek expand your empire in distant lands. Keep an eye out for the call of battle in the regions where the season begins: No Man’s Land and Ungverija, and play each week to see how the story unfolds. During this time, players will be able to access 3-star units in both Sieges and Pitched Battles and Territory Wars. In addition, its power will increase as the season progresses. The most courageous generals will be able to fight twice a week in Territory Wars for their House, and if you complete the different phases during this period, you will be able to participate in the final confrontation in Reginopolis, at the end of the season.

new units: Battles against enemies will be more varied thanks to two new types of units inspired by the historical Viking warriors:

huscarles, The Nobility’s Personal Guard (4 stars) – Available June 9. Huscarls boost the morale of their allies by furiously charging their enemies into battle.

Varangian guard (5 stars) – Available after the start of the season. They are elite warriors seeking battle and glory in distant lands. Brutal mercenaries filled with rage who can use swords, shields or axes to cut down their enemies in furious attacks.

battle pass: To fully enjoy the new season, players will be able to get the Helheim Battle Pass before June 9, which includes a set of various items, such as exclusive cosmetics, supreme glory scrolls, unit medals , bronze coins and much more. At launch, reworked versions of their maps will also be playable, including Broch Eastray, La Grande Gloire, and the ancestral home of the Norse people: Heilung Fjord. The first localization will be available in the June premiere and the new maps will arrive as the season progresses. In addition, he points out, ‘Conqueror’s Blade’ will organize events for the third anniversary of the game. From May 26 to June 16, you can attend the ‘Sea Monster Beach Party’ or the PvP/PvE event: ‘The Reginopolis Rumble’, among others.