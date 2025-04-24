Conclave returns to theaters after Pope Francis' death

Conclave success will be transmitted again in Brazilian theaters after Pope Francis' death from this Thursday (24/4). The Argentine died last Monday (21/4) and representatives of the Catholic Church will meet in the coming days for the Conclave, a meeting that defines who will be the institution's new top leader. Directed by Edward Berger, the film shows how the election of a new Pope works. According to the synopsis, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence, who faces secrets and conspiracies that can shake the foundations of the church while leaders gather in the Vatican.

7 Images Close modal. 1 of 7Film Conclavereprroduction 2 of 7th movie starts with a scene in which the Pope appears dead, lying in his bed and has his room sealed in the sequence reproduction 3 of 7Conclave brings behind the scenes of the choice of the new Pope and a “battle of interests” among the cardinals to assume the postproduction 4 of 7Film Conclavereprroduction 5conclave 5 is directed by Edward Berger, Oscar winner for nothing new on the front, and inspired by Robert Harrisreproduction's book 6 of 7ralph Fiennes is responsible for giving life to Cardinal Thomas Lawrencereproduction 7 of 7Film Conclared Divulgação Conclave was one of the highlights of the Oscar 2025 and received eight nominations to the prize. Although it was successful among the voters in the first stage, the film won only the golden statuette of best adapted script. The production features Ralph Fiennes as protagonist, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Carlos Diehz. Also read entertainment Papa de Conclave represents Francisco? See hidden detail world What is the origin of the words Papa, Pontiff and Conclave? Learn World Conclave: After all, when will the Catholic Church choose the new Pope? Cinema film nominated Oscar 2025 explained the Pope's conclave: Understand

Places and Tickets

The title will be available in various theaters of the country and you can see the online sessions. In Brasilia, the film will pass in Pier 21 theaters, Liberty Mall and Cinesystem Caixa Brasilia.