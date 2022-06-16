Commission is created to discuss moving the Carnival circuit to the edge of Boca do Rio

In an ordinary meeting held by the Carnival Council (Concar), this Wednesday (15), it was decided to create a technical committee to evaluate the possibility of moving the Barra-Ondina circuit to the edge of Boca do Rio. According to Joaquim Nery, president of Concar, about 22 councilors, representatives of the most diverse segments linked to the carnival, in addition to representatives of public agencies, were present at the meeting. “The purpose of the meeting was to open this discussion so that all the advantages and disadvantages of this change could be raised. The decision was made to create a commission to assemble an architectural project of what would become this waterfront circuit (from Boca )”, he declared.

Read more: What new circuit is this? Understand the controversy surrounding the change in the Carnival route Still according to the president of the council, the forecast is that this project will be ready by the first week of July to present to the City Hall of Salvador. He also says that there was consensus in the group on the positive aspects of this change. “What there are still divergent thoughts is whether this change should be made now for Carnival 2023 or 2024”, he added. The date and route definitions will only be presented after the planning phase has been completed.

‘Concrete possibility’

Mayor Bruno Reis (União Brasil) commented, on the morning of last Friday (10), the controversy about possible changes in Salvador’s Carnival, more precisely in the Barra-Ondina circuit. According to the mayor, there is an ongoing discussion about the transfer of attractions to another area on the edge of the capital, however, the city will only analyze when it receives the project. Before being submitted to municipal management, the document, which will be prepared by businessmen in the sector, will be submitted to the Municipal Council of Carnival (Comcar). The mayor explained that the city will start work on the stretch of waterfront between Pituaçu and Piatã, creating a space similar to that of Barra. Traffic in the region, which currently takes place on the seaside, will be transferred to the other side, bordering the Metropolitan Park of Pituaçu, with roads in both directions. The work will create a large boardwalk in the region. According to the mayor, this is the space marked to replace the Barra circuit. “The big stretch of waterfront will be the big boardwalk. Knowing this, the Carnival trade, in conversation with Comcar, decided to prepare a project. If Comcar approves it, they will submit it to the city hall, and then we will evaluate it. There is no decision. The project has not yet been presented. The city council has no decision on the matter. We are not analyzing it, but it is a concrete and real possibility”, he highlighted in a press conference. According to the new proposal, the trios and boxes of the official party would be transferred to the new region, while the fanfares and projects such as Fuzuê and Furdunço would remain in the bar. “There the benefits are numerous, but when making this decision, and if it is taken, we will justify why”, concluded the mayor.