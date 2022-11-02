Coldplay at River Plate: Chris Martin sang with Tini at the band’s fifth show

On the fifth night of Coldplay in River Platethe band led by the charismatic Chris Martin he pulled out the ace he had up his sleeve. If we intuited that the participation of Jin of bts It was not going to be the only surprise of the successful English group, who came to stay for a long time in Buenos Aires with their Music of the Spheres tour, it is because we knew that ten concerts were enough for the British band to adjust to the show’s script. And although it was first announced that there would be a surprise guest artist tomorrow, Wednesday, the event was brought forward and took place this Tuesday. Tiny came on stage invited by Chris Martin and accompanied the singer and the rest of the band (Jonny BucklandGuy Berryman Y Will Champion) in two songs, one by the British and one by her.First they did “Let Somebody Go” together and then it was the turn of the most amazing, “Flesh and bone”, a song by Martina “Tini” Stoesselwhich was accompanied by the entire band. Before the show had started like each of Coldplay’s presentations at River, within the framework of this record series that unseated Roger Waters with The Wall. In this way, “Music of The Spheres”, “Higher Power” and “Aventure of a Lifetime”, with the smiling leader walking, jogging and closing the distance with the heart of the field, thanks to the catwalk that from the center of the stage , connects with the most fervent public. “Paradise” produced the first big explosion and “The Scientist” calmed it down, with Martin on piano, who later commented: “Thank you very much and welcome to the best Tuesday of my life. We are happy here in Buenos Aires, the house of our hearts. I am slowly learning Spanish… Thank you for these concerts, they are a gift from God… We are going to give you one hundred percent”. Once again on the catwalk, at its end, all together to make “Viva la vida” from there, another unbeatable classic from the group that mobilizes all of River to dance, sing and raise their arms towards the moon. After “Hymn flor The Weekend”, finally came the moment that some suspected and most ignored: the participation of Tini. The piano melody of the classic “Olé olé olé, Diego Diego…” chanted throughout the stadium. It is Chris Martin who sits back at the piano, alone at the end of the catwalk. And that’s the moment when Tini comes up to do a duet in English and Spanish “Let Somebody Go”. “Thank you very much Tiny. Perfect”, exclaims Martin at the end and she takes the baton. “Good evening Argentina. Beautiful to be here, thank you very much for this opportunity, it is the most beautiful thing that happened to me in life. Let’s see if you know this song”, he said before launching into his ballad “Flesh and Bone”, along with a monumental chorus. After an impeccable interpretation, the heartfelt embrace of the former Violetta with Martin, put an end to the passage that will remain in the memory, just like the first time that Coldplay did “De musica light”. We had already become accustomed to the version of “De light music” by Coldplay, which the band surprisingly premiered in 2017 on its previous visit, at the Estadio Único de La Plata. After that, Chris Martin recorded it for the multimedia show Gracias Totales-Soda Stereo, led by Charlie Alberti Y Zeta Bosioand in which the British interpreter could be seen from the screens singing the classic of the trio that he led Gustavo Cerati.On this fifth night of recital, Chris Martin already moves like another porteño, or like a River fan who is well accustomed to walking through the Monumental, only on an imposing stage that he handles at will, with elegance and solvency. .Get to know The Trust Project