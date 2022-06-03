Coinbase is canceling job offers in the face of the cryptocurrency crash





Despite a 4900% increase in profits during 2021, Coinbase has announced that it has indefinitely paused hiring at the companycanceling both available job offers and those that had already been accepted by potential company workers.

This has been a low blow, because on many occasions, accepting a job is done with prior notice to the existing boss that we are leaving their job, thus allowing the company to find us a substitute and work on their training. In this way, Coinbase has managed to multiple people are currently out of work, putting their lives in jeopardy.



This decision will be communicated to the affected people by email, although LJ Brock, Coinbase CPO, has indicated that there will be some exceptions, but they will be managed under the same criteria as the company’s alternates, as they want to ensure that they only grow in the areas with the highest priority.

Lastly, this criterion should not apply to roles related to security, complicity, and other critical work, but it is known by many that attention to users is often limited, so these are jobs that could be important, especially as the value of cryptocurrencies continues to fall. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.