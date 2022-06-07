Climate change and ESG practices are themes of the II Innovation and Sustainability Forum

Representatives of the public and private sectors, academics and civil society gathered, this Tuesday (7), to promote the concepts of sustainable economic development in the State of Bahia during the II Forum on Innovation and Sustainability for Competitiveness, which took place in the auditorium of the Federation of Industries of the State of Bahia (Fieb), with free admission.

The superintendent of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), Maurício Tavares, one of the organizers of the event, highlighted that the forum discussed topics related to the environment. Private sector companies presented policies that address the practice of ESG in their businesses, developing, for example, policies and initiatives in areas such as biodiversity preservation, energy efficiency promotion and greenhouse gas reduction goals.

“The forum carried out the integration and aligned an agenda of the ESG practice and the unfolding of this for society. So, I believe that the event was very good and that we have achieved the expected results”, highlighted the Ibama superintendent.

At the end, the executive of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change, Marco Antonio Fujihara, gave a lecture on the subject. During the event, he highlighted the importance of companies mobilizing in relation to climate change, which is a fact and affects the day to day of organizations.

“Climate change is a more serious business even than the pandemic, because there is no vaccine. Companies can reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, quantify and make an inventory of these emissions to, finally, make projects that can benefit from carbon credits. There are numerous opportunities for companies to generate carbon credits and these opportunities need to be quantified,” said Fujihara. The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and WWI were the organizers of the event