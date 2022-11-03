Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (3/11 to 9/11)

To the delight of fans of Millie Bobby Brown, star of the series Stranger Things, Netflix debuts this week the sequel to Enola Holmes, where the 18-year-old also casts as the protagonist alongside Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes). in her brother’s footsteps and is now a private detective. In her first official case, she is hired to find a missing girl. But a dangerous conspiracy sparks a mystery that can only be solved with the help of allies – and the famous Sherlock.See the trailer:See other options for premieres in theaters and streaming:CinemaNothing is by chanceMarina returns from a trip with five million reais in her account. Now, she just wants to move on without looking back and facing what she’s done. However, the constant meetings between Marina, Maria Eugênia, Henrique and the couple’s son cannot be just a coincidence. The two women discover that they are united by bonds of love and friendship that go back beyond this lifetime.The Angels ClubA group of old friends find their bonds of friendship restored at a nababesque feast hosted by a mysterious cook. However, after the magical night of gluttony and joy, one of them wakes up dead.CoalIn a small town in the countryside, a family receives a profitable but also dangerous proposal: to host a stranger in their home. Before he even arrives, however, arrangements will need to be made, and family life begins to transform. However, none of the family members, much less the guest himself, sees their expectations fulfilled.Coal Football in TroubleFootball in TroubleDisclosure/ NetflixPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 Nothing Is By ChanceNothing Is By ChanceDisclosure Enola-Holmes-2Enola Holmes 2Divulgação/ Netflix0StreamingNetflixThe King’s KnightWith the king’s death, a knight obeys tradition and sacrifices himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife. But a sudden tragedy happens.A Christmas Family 2Jules Noel gets into the Christmas mood again and starts preparing for the busiest time of the year, along with Grandpa Noel. All goes well until Jules receives a special letter with an intriguing question.Football in TroubleFour football superfans team up to help their idols recover the talent stolen by a mad scientist.Want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.