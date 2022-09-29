Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (29/9 to 5/10)

A horror movie will be featured in theaters this week. The feature Smile, by Parker Finn, follows the story of Rose Cotter, lived by actress Sosie Bacon. In the world of streaming, the production Abracadabra gets a sequel, which will have the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy playing the Sanderson sisters. cannot explain, after witnessing a series of traumatic events with his patients. As Rose finds her life taken by horror, she will need to confront her troubled past to survive this new reality.See the trailer:Meanwhile, Abracadabra 2 is set 29 years after the day someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters. Now it’s up to three teenagers to stop the ravenous witches from stirring up a new kind of chaos in Salem before dawn on the eve of All Saints’ Day.See other release options: CinemaDuetIn 1965, after the death of her father in a tragic car accident, Cora travels with her grandmother Lucia to the Apulia region of Italy. Lucia is going to meet her sister Sofia to talk about the sale of some family lands. The two have not seen each other for almost 40 years because Sofia married Gino, Lucia’s ex-fiancé. Between her family past, the dramas and stories of the small Italian town, Cora tries to make her way to maturity and adulthood.Gross SystemBruna and Rosa are two friends who go to the hottest bars and country parties in the countryside, but they are also passionate about speed and adrenaline. One night, they make a bet with their male friends. Bruna and Rosa decide to participate in a truck racing competition to prove that they are better than the guys behind the wheel.On the other date youDesires for renewal and fulfillment are buried when four friends gather to spend the New Year’s holiday at a farm, revealing failures and frustrations with life’s choices.See How They RunAn inspector and a rookie investigate a mysterious murder in the underground theater world.KompromatThe spectacular escape of a director of the French Alliance of Siberia. Victim of a plot orchestrated by the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia), this intellectual will have to transform himself into a man of action to escape his fate.Lima Barreto, on the Third DayIn the last three days of his hospitalization in an asylum, the writer Lima Barreto, who suffered from depression and alcoholism, recalls his life as a young author while writing Triste Fim de Policarpo Quaresma, one of his main works. At 42 years old, the artist fantasizes about the characters he created and has constant hallucinations that constantly remind him of his youth, when he was still a boy of 30 years old. The two versions of Lima Barreto also confront the characters of the novel, who come to life and appear on the scene in a fanciful and caricatured way.StreamingSmile The Telephone of Mr. HarriganThe Phone of Mr. HarriganNicole Rivelli/NetflixPartner advertising Metrópoles 1 Abracadabra 2Abracadabra 2Disclosure Lima Barreto, on the Third DayLima Barreto, on the Third DayDisclosure0NetflixBrazil 2002: Behind the scenes of PentaThe documentary shows the backstage of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 World Cup, with unpublished images and interviews with the players.The Telephone of Mr. HarriganYoung Craig befriends Mr. Harrigan, an elderly, reclusive billionaire who passes away. Craig then discovers that he can communicate with his friend through an iPhone that was buried with him. Want to stay up to date with the world of celebrities and receive the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.