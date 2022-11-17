Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (11/17 to 11/23)

Starting this Thursday (11/17), new productions will hit theaters and streams for the joy of moviegoers who want to enjoy the weekend marathoning movies and series. Thinking about it, the metropolises listed the main premieres. Check it out: Among the highlights on the big screen is the Brazilian feature Nada é Por Acaso. The drama accompanied by a good suspense has Giovanna Lancellotti and Rafael Cardoso in the cast, in addition to Márcio Trigo in the direction. The work presents Marina (Giovanna Lancelloti), a young woman who has just returned a millionaire from a trip and just wants to move on with life without looking back. However, the encounters between Marina, Maria Eugênia (Mika Guluzian), Henrique (Tiago Luz) and the couple’s son, stop seeming just a coincidence. Soon the women will discover that they are united by a bond more powerful than they imagined. The film is based on the book Nothing is by chance, published in 2006 by Zíbia Gasparetto. see the trailer

The Geumcheon Police Unit has the intense mission to repatriate a fugitive who is in Vietnam in Brute Force. In the feature, the public will accompany the police officer Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) and Captain Jeon Il-man (Guy-hwa Choi) who perceive something strange with the suspect's excessive willingness to surrender and reveal himself. crimes committed by a terrifying killer named Hae-sang (Sukk Son). Ma and her team begin their investigation in both countries following the bloody trail left by Sang. The Curse: Awakening of the Dead The horror film revolves around a mysterious murder that leaves the police intrigued. One of the main reasons lies in the fact that the criminal is a man who has been dead for months. Journalist Jin (Uhm Ji-Won), summoned for an interview with the undead murderer, receives a warning that he will kill three more people. Now, Jin and the police need to find out what kind of evil ritual is behind this curse, what is the reason for the crimes and who is the author of the murders. There is yet another problem: a horde of zombies is scaring the city and time is short to save the next victims. Mother Teresa: Greater Love Does Not Happen This documentary film portrays the life and grandeur of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, 25 years after her death. Through access to the records recorded by the five continents, the servitude to Christ in the most needy people is shown, an act that is carried out until today by the Missionaries of Charity.



1899 Series 1899 Disclosure



The Curse: Awakening of the Dead Film The Curse: Awakening of the Dead Release

Disenchanted-Disney-Plus Movie Disenchanted Disclosure



Mother Teresa: There Is No Greater Love Film Mother Teresa: There Is No Greater Love Dissemination

Nothing Is By Chance Film Nothing Is By Chance Disclosure



Rational: From the Streets of São Paulo to the World Film Rational: From the Streets of São Paulo to the World Press Release

Somebody Series Somebody Disclosure



Terra dos Sonhos Film Terra dos Sonhos Disclosure

A Christmas Christmas Story Film A Christmas Christmas Story Disclosure



THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING

Filme The People We Hate At The Wedding

Elite Season 6 Elite (Season 6) 0

Streaming

Netflix

Elite After Samuel’s death, a new school year begins in Las Encinas with an attempt to cover up the tragedies of the past. But conflicts at school are the result of a system steeped in racism, sexism, domestic abuse and LGBTphobia. These are just some of the difficult questions facing students in the halls of the renowned institution in season six. And, if those responsible for the system do not act to solve these problems, the students themselves will have to take action. Land of Dreams In the children’s feature film, a girl discovers a secret map to Land of Dreams. With the help of a somewhat eccentric outlaw, she travels between dreams and nightmares in the hope of being able to see her late father again. Somebody In the series, Sum (Kang Hae-Lim) is a software developer who created Somebody, a dating app. The girl, with her friends Mok-Won (Kim Yong-J) and Ki-Eun (Kim Soo-yeon), and a mysterious man find themselves in a murder plot connected to the program. 1899 The 1st season of the German production, signed by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the same creators of Dark, takes place in the year 1899. A steamship leaves the old European continent towards America, carrying passengers who share the same hopes and dreams for the new century in a faraway land. But when another ship of immigrants comes adrift, the crew’s journey takes an unexpected turn. Now, the dream of the promised land turns into a terrible nightmare. Racionais: Das Ruas de São Paulo Pro Mundo Long documentary that shows the origin and rise of the Racionais MC’s, a group formed by Mano Brown, KL Jay, Ice Blue and Edi Rock. Directed by Juliana Vicente, it features unpublished scenes recorded over more than 30 years of career, in addition to exclusive interviews.

Disney+

Disenchanted 15 years ago, Giselle (Amy Adams) had her “happily ever after” when she left the fairy world of Andalasia to live in New York with her love Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey). However, now she is no longer satisfied with life in the big city and begins to question the true meaning of happiness. Therefore, the family decides to move to peaceful Monroeville, but the idea does not take effect. Upon meeting Queen Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), Giselle resorts to the magic of Andalásia and accidentally transforms the region into a fairy tale. She remains to know how to reverse the dangerous spell before it’s too late.

Amazon Prime Video

The People We Hate At The Wedding The People We Hate at the Wedding is a comedy film directed by Claire Scanlon, with Allison Janney (Donna) and Kristen Bell (Alice). Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, it follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice and Paul, along with their ever-optimistic mother, as they are invited to their estranged half-sister Eloise’s British wedding. This is the opportunity for you to reconnect as adults and learn to love yourself as you once did.

HBO

A Christmas Christmas Story

The continuation of the classic movie Christmas A Christmas Story shows an adult Ralphil Parker (Peter Billingsley), who returns to Cleveland Street with his children, in order to get them a Christmas as magical as the one he lived there. The post Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (11/17 to 11/23) first appeared on Metrópoles.