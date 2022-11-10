Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (11/10 to 11/16)

After a long wait, fans of Marvel’s heroes will be able to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. The feature film is in this week’s premieres on the big screen and brings the continuation of the story started by Chadwick Boseman, star of the first film, who died in 2020. The great expectation is to find out who will inherit the famous Wakandan title of Black Panther. The new production also features Rihanna’s return to the musical world with the track Lift Me Up and was flagged as Marvel’s most important film by studio president Kevin Feige. In the film, the world of Wakanda expands. After the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the focus of Wakanda Forever is on the characters around Black Panther. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milages fight to protect the fragile nation from other countries interested in vibranium.See the trailer:See other options for premieres in theaters and streaming:CinemaArmageddon TimeThe film tells the story of two friends who live opposite realities, but with one thing in common: the search for the American dream. The plot addresses the deep personal coming of age on the strength of the family and the quest of generations for the same goal. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.The motherMaria, a single mother who lives on the outskirts of São Paulo, returns home at night and cannot find her teenage son. After an uninterrupted search through the neighborhood, she begins to threaten the tranquility of the local drug dealers who decide to tell that Valdo was murdered by the police. In disbelief, she begins a dizzying search for the truth.setbacksJulie (Laure Calamy) does everything she can to raise her two children in the countryside, while keeping her job at a Parisian luxury hotel. When she finally gets a job interview for a position she’s been waiting for, a nationwide strike breaks out, bringing the public transport system to a halt.I, AnotherThe documentary tells the life story of three trans men in Brazil. The film is the result of the director’s curiosity to portray trans people in Brazil, the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ population in the world. Digital influencer Luca Scarpelli, from Queer Eye Brasil, is one of the protagonists.Black Panther Wakanda opens Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 10th Scene from the movie “Eu, Um Outros” with Raul CapistranoScene from the movie “Eu, Um Outros” with Raul CapistranoReproductionAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Armageddon TimeScene from the movie Armageddon TimePlayback ContratemposScene from the movie ContratemposPlayback0StreamingNetflixStray Bullet 2After clearing his name, mechanic Lino has only one goal: to take revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and mentor.A Christmas FallAfter losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress ends up in the care of an unfortunate widower and his daughter over the holidays.My Father’s DragonOn a mysterious island full of ferocious animals, a boy goes on fantastic adventures with a very special friend.Monica, O My DarlingA robotics expert becomes embroiled in an assassination plot after a torrid relationship takes a turn. But nothing, not even death, is what it seems.Do not goUnexpectedly dumped by his girlfriend, Semih must confront the past if he is to find answers about their relationship.Amazon Prime VideoMonster HunterWhen Lieutenant Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they are thrown into a desperate battle for survival against massive enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on Capcom.Disney+ video gameFire of LoveThe documentary presents the story of fearless and passionate scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing exactly what brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes and capturing stunning images. The film features an archive of rare images of the couple, as well as writings and illustrations collected to map adventures, scientific discoveries and a deep emotional bond, built on the more than 200 hours of footage that the couple recorded over 20 years of experience. work and love. Do you want to stay up to date with the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorial on Instagram.