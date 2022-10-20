Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (10/20 to 10/26)

Black Adam is the main production that will be released in theaters this week. The film, which has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the protagonist, brings the story of the anti-hero who was successful in DC Comics for his super strength, speed, endurance, the ability to fly and shoot lightning. makes his DC Universe debut with the production, the cast includes Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and others.See the trailer:See other productions in theaters and streaming:CinemasPeter von KantThanks to the great actress Sidonie, Peter Von Kant, a famous film director, meets and falls in love with Amir, a handsome man of modest origins.Laugh not to cryFlávio is a successful comedian, but after the death of his mother, he finds himself stuck, as if a cloud is blocking his ability to make people laugh. Determined to return to the spotlight, he will do anything to get his gift back.Comedians defend the “politically correct” tone of Laugh Not to CryParis nightOn election night 1981, celebrations spill into the streets and there is an air of hope and change in Paris. But for Elisabeth, her marriage is coming to an end and now she will have to support herself and her two teenage children. She finds work on a late-night radio show and meets a troubled teenager named Talulah, whom she invites into her home. With them, Talulah experiences the warmth of a family for the first time. Though she suddenly disappears, her free spirit has a lasting influence. Elisabeth and her children gain confidence and begin to take risks, changing the trajectory of their lives.Paris NightParis NightDisclosure The Night NurseThe Night NurseJoJo Whilden / NetflixPartner ad Metropolis 1 Descendant (The Last Slave Ship, in Portuguese)Descendant (The Last Slave Ship, in Portuguese)Disclosure/ Netflix0StreamingNetflixDescendant (The Last Slave Ship, in Portuguese)Documentarian Margaret Brown returns to her Alabama hometown to document the historic search and discovery of The Clotilda, considered the last ship to reach the United States bringing illegally enslaved Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the vessel directs our gaze not only to the descendants who live in the community of Africatown, presenting a moving portrait of a community that actively fights to preserve the legacy of their ancestors, but also invites us to reflect on what justice is today.The Night NurseSuspecting that a colleague may be responsible for the mysterious deaths of several patients, a nurse risks her own life to discover the truth. A breathtaking thriller, based on real events.20th century girlIn this story about first love, a videotape takes Bo-ra back to 1999, when she was a 17-year-old girl and tried to help her best friend Yeon-doo conquer her crush. receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.