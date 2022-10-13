Cinema and streaming: see this week’s premieres (10/13 to 10/19)

The movie Halloween Ends: The Final Reckoning stands out in this week’s theatrical and streaming premieres. The production takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, and will be the last in the trilogy written and directed by David Gordon Green. The Halloween franchise began in Halloween (2018), complemented by Halloween Kills (2021). Now, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak and more actors return to the cast to end the horror saga.In the new production. Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since and Laurie decided to let go of her fear and anger and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was caring for, it sets off a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally face the evil she cannot control, once and for all.See the trailer:See other options in theaters and streaming:CinemaWelcome to QuixeramobimFor the first time without her father’s allowance to support herself, Aimée will have to flee to the last family property still available: a crumbling farm in Quixeramobim, in the interior of Ceará.Faith and FuryThe growth of evangelical churches, as well as their relationships with drug dealers who run poor communities in Brazil, causes an imbalance of forces, resulting in religious intolerance. Faith and power walk together on the periphery.StreamingNetflixThe School of Good and EvilThe School of Good and EvilHelen Sloan / Netflix The Curse of Bridge HollowThe Curse of Bridge Hollow0rental wifeLuiz is a 30-year-old man who has never been deeply involved with any woman other than his mother and three sisters. To fulfill the controlling mother’s dying wish and avoid being left out of the will, the self-proclaimed eternal bachelor hires a surrogate wife.The Curse of Bridge HollowA father and teenage daughter are forced to team up to save the city from chaos when a mischievous ancient spirit brings the Halloween decorations to life.The School of Good and EvilTwo best friends end up on opposite sides of a modern fairy tale when they go to an enchanted school of heroes and villains.Want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.