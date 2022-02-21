ChromeOS code reveals which will be the next Chromebook to have Steam





by Jordi Bercial 2 hours ago As we can see in this link, some changes in the source code of Google’s operating system, ChromeOS, have revealed some important news for Gaming on Chromebooksand it is that it has been possible to know a list of the next teams of this nature that they will have official access to Steam (called Borealis in the code).

Thanks to this games will be allowed to be accessed in the same way that we would on a Linux machine, And judging by the success of Proton, as well as the fact that the Valve Steam Deck will officially use Linux for its intended purpose of being a handheld console, without a doubt it can be a much more valid option than it could be just two years ago.



Compatible equipment will be Acer Chromebook 514 and 515 next to the Spin 713 by Acerwhile the Compatible ASUS Chromebooks will be the CX9 and Flip CX5. On the other hand, there is an HP Pro c640 G2 that will also have the approval of Google to run Steam, and last but not least, a Chromebook codenamed Lindar coming from Lenovo. It should be noted that these Chromebooks will be able to use Steam locally, but all models can use cloud gaming systems such as Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.