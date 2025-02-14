Check out 5 films from Cacá Diegues, filmmaker who died at 84

The filmmaker Cacá Diegues died at the age of 84, this Friday (14/2). Carlos José Fontes Diegues was one of the founders of Cinema Novo. He died due to complications of surgery. Read also Fábia Oliveira who was Cacá Diegues, filmmaker who died at the age of 84 famous celebrities lament the death of filmmaker Cacá Diegues; See Brazil Filmmaker Cacá Diegues dies at 84 in Rio de Janeiro Cacá is considered one of the big names in Cinema Novo with other filmmakers such as Glauber Rocha, Leon Hirszman, Paulo Cesar Saraceni and Joaquim Pedro de Andrade.

Remember 5 of your great movies:

Xica da Silva (1976) bye bye brazil (1979) Quilombo (1984) Orfeu (1999) God is Brazilian (2003)

Who was Cacá Diegues

Born in Maceió, Alagoas, in 1940, Cacá Diegues was director of film, essayist, screenwriter and producer. His career as a filmmaker has stood out mainly for his contribution to the creation of Cinema Novo, consolidating himself as one of the most active Brazilian filmmakers of recent decades.

Cacá Diegues was the father of four children, two of them marriage to singer Nara Leão. He was married, since 1981, with film producer Renata Almeida Magalhães. He had three grandchildren.

Author of various titles, Cacá Diegues produced feature films, shorts and documentaries, including classics such as The Great City (1966), Xica da Silva (1976), Bye Bye Brazil (1980) and God is Brazilian (2003).